A lot to play for in the final week of the season

And a lot of times, the games have little to no meaning when it comes to the grand scheme of things, but 2016 is not one of those years.

Area schools have a lot on the line heading into the final week of the season. With seven games on tap, three have major implications while the rest could provide a building block for 2017. Let’s take a look at the final week of the 2016 regular season.

Norwalk at Sandusky

It all comes down to Week 10 for the Truckers. Win and they are in the playoffs; lose and the season ends, at least that is according to Joe Eitel and his unofficial playoff predictions. The Truckers currently own the No. 7 spot in Division III Region 10 and the Top 8 teams will see Week 11. Even though Sandusky is No. 2 in the same region, according to joeeitle.com, a loss and the Truckers are out. Norwalk may have to go at this one without the super athletic sophomore Brandon Haraway who exited last week’s win against Willard with a right arm injury. The Truckers have a lot to play for so don’t expect them to just give the Streaks a win.

Players to watch: If Haraway cannot go, Trenten Morrow, who started the season at QB, will be back under center. Morrow has a strong arm, but how he responds to the right shoulder injury that kept him out of three games has yet to be seen. He has his favorite target still in Blake Obringer and the run game behind Rashod and Trevon Raymore has provided the Truckers with an offensive spark.

St. Paul at Monroeville

Not much more can be said about this one that you haven’t already read in Thursday’s Norwalk Reflector. 9-0 vs 9-0. Firelands Conference championship on the line. Home-field advantage in the playoffs up for grabs. Undefeated season within reach. Enough said, lets get to the game.

Players to watch: On paper these two teams are about as even as it gets. They both feature explosive running backs in St. Paul’s Colton Service and Derek Gross and Monroeville’s Colten Millis and Logan Benfer. This one will come down to quarterback play. Watch for the Flyers’ Nick Lukasko and the Eagles’ Adam Rogers to make an impact in this one.

Edison at Perkins

Edison has put the wraps on a 2016 season that will see the Chargers in the playoffs yet again, but at No. 4 in Division V Region 18, the Chargers are on the bubble of hosting the first playoff game or being forced to travel. A win should clinch it and also give the Chargers a share of the Sandusky Bay Conference title. Again, a lot to play for in Milan and the Chargers will take it seriously.

Players to watch: The key for the Chargers is to keep the broken record playing. Feed Sam Stoll and let Braden Ehrhardt do his thing. That is what got them to this 8-1 point and it should get them to 9-1.

New London at South Central

It is only one of two games that feature two teams from the Reflector area playing against each other. While neither team is in contention for neither a conference title nor a playoff spot, this one still has some major personal points for both teams. A Wildcats win would give them a 4-6 season, a game away from .500, and a Trojan win would avoid a 2-8 mark.

Players to watch: Both teams possess and return a lot of talent in 2017, but with it being the final game for the seniors, they will want to go out in style. For New London, Billy Woodmancy, Jacob Molnar, Jake Gerlak and Joe Sowder have all put up some impressive individual performances this season. For South Central, it will be the final time Aaron Lamoreaux suits up for the black and gold. Josh Bonet and Owen Keysor will look to leave their mark on the program as well.

Western Reserve at Mapleton

It is always a good time with the Mounties and Roughriders get together in Week 10. Expect a hard hitting, ground and pound attack from Western while Mapleton has turned into a bit of a passing team of late. It should be fun to watch.

Players to watch: It will be the final game for Western's Josh Fries and Stephen Hood along with Luke Buck, Tyler Yarber and the injured Stephen Hood. All of these guys are players to watch because it will be their final season in the blue and red and they would sure like to go out on top.

Crestview at Plymouth

This rivalry has some recent history to it. In 2013, the Cougars has a commanding 44-21 lead with time running out in the game. The Cougars elected to run a fake punt on fourth down with a 23-point lead and would later score on the drive winning 51-21. That game sparked a new found focus in the rivalry although the Cougars are under new leadership since. This one is always physical and fun in Week 10.

Players to watch: It will be the final game for Austin Nester, Logan Myers, Harley Richman, Mitchell Chaffins, Dustin Howard, Dylan Carroll, Josh Dove, Jared Stein, Jocob Prosser and Dawson Von Stein for the Big Red. All of them will need to play the game of their lives to get out of the basement of the FC and beat their rival.

Willard at Columbian

It is a very winnable game for the Flashes who would like to end their season the same way they started, with a win. It will also be the last time the Flashes can compete for a Northern Ohio League win.

Players to watch: Willard says goodbye to six seniors after Friday nights game. Jacob Durbin, Ethan Daub, Josh Buerger, Nick Cofer, Chad Mahl and Joe Heydinger hang up the cleats after giving it one last shot in Week 10.

