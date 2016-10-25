Three clinch, Norwalk must-win for playoff berth

Three area teams have clinched a playoff berth while the Norwalk Truckers are facing a must-win Week 10 matchup with Sandusky. The Reflector could have a busy Week 11.

The St. Paul Flyers have the highest rating of all of the area teams sitting in second in Division VII Region 25 with a 9-0 record and a matchup with Monroeville waiting in Week 10.

The Flyers opponent, the Monroeville Eagles are in third in Division VII Region 25 with their own 9-0 record. The Eagles host St. Paul in a battle of undefeateds for the Firelands Conference championship. Both teams have clinched a playoff spot and likely home-field advantage regardless of the outcome on Friday night.

Edison has also clinched a playoff spot with the No. 4 seed in Division V Region 18 with its 8-1 record. The Chargers travel to Perkins where a win could bring another playoff game to Edison High School in Week 11.

The Norwalk Truckers face a must-win contest in Week 10 when they travel to Sandusky to take on the undefeated Blue Streaks. Currently sitting at No. 7 in Division II Region 10, the Truckers have not clinched a playoff spot just yet with their 6-3 record. A loss could keep the Truckers from seeing Week 11.

The rest of the area schools are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

New London is No. 18 in Division VI Region 22 with a 3-6 record. South Central is also No. 18 in Division VII Region 25 at 2-7 and Plymouth is No. 18 in Division VII Region 26 also at 2-7

Willard is No. 22 in Division VI Region 22 at 1-8 and Western Reserve is No. 23 in Division VI Region 22 with a 2-7 record.