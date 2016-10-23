Mistakes key in Buckeyes’ first loss

On Ohio State’s last drive in the 24-21 loss to Penn State, referees missed a blatant pass-interence call that could have changed the game.

J.T. Barrett’s deep pass to James Clark was on the money and would have been caught — had it not been for defensive back Jordan Smith grabbing ahold of Clark’s right arm and disrupting the catch.

I know as humans, everyone is imperfect. But that call couldn’t have come at a worse time in the game.

After a blocked punt and blocked field goal — the game-winning score for PSU — everything seemed to crumble for the Buckeyes.

The game started out close, as I expected. Then Ohio State started to turn things up in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Nittany Lions 21-7.

Then Penn State decided to awake from its slumber and go on a 17-0 run to cap off the scoring.

After a tough win against Wisconsin last week and a loss to Penn State this week, the inexperience of the Buckeyes is starting to show.

Maybe the coaching staff needs to re-evaluate itself as well, as one of the most explosive members of the OSU offense didn’t touch the ball until nearly midway through the second quarter when he caught two passes on the same set of downs for a total of eight yards. By limiting Samuel’s touches, Urban Meyer is limiting his offensive production. I’m not sure if it was on purpose, but Samuel has taken handoffs in the backfield a number of times this season. On Saturday, he had — wait for it — two rushes. What happened with those two attempts? Well, on one of them Samuel sprinted 74 yards for a touchdown.

I’ve said this before, but I don’t know the first thing about running a football team. What I do know, though, is that if you do not put the ball in the hands of your playmakers, plays will not be made. It’s honestly that simple.

It’s perfectly fine to get others involved in the game (Mike Weber 29 total touches for 118 yards and Marcus Baugh five catches for 55 yards), but in big games like Saturday night, it’s a must-win situation.

End rant.

Moving forward, the Buckeyes will host Northwestern this weekend and Nebraska (ranked just behind OSU at 7) the week after, the afore mentioned problems must be solved.