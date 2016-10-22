logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar
high school football

Monroeville, St. Paul pre-tickets on sale Monday

By Reflector Sports Staff • Today at 5:30 PM

Week 10 will decide the Firelands Conference champ as the St. Paul Flyers will visit the Monroeville Eagles at Marsh Field on Friday night. Tickets will be at a premium.

Tickets for the contest will go on sale on Monday at each school. Adult tickets can be purchased in the main office of St. Paul high school for $6 starting Monday through Thursday during school hours until 2 p.m. Student pre-sale tickets cost $3 and can be picked up in the athletic office during school hours.

Pre-sale tickets can also be picked up at the athletic office at Monroeville High School during school hours all week and until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Adult tickets will cost $6.

All tickets will be $6 at the gate and those who purchased pre-sale tickets must use the gate closest to the field house when entering the game. All gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Recommended for You