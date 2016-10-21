Second half surge lifts Truckers past Flashes

The Truckers, however, broke through in the second half to come away with a 30-13 victory.

The win came at price, though, as starting quarterback Brandon Haraway left the game with a serious injury to his throwing arm. The injury came after Haraway broke a huge run down the Norwalk sideline and was tackled inside the red zone.

Trenten Morrow, the Truckers’ starting quarterback at the beginning of the season, switched from receiver back to the quarterback position to fill in for Haraway.

Norwalk opened the game by receiving the kickoff, but a few plays later, Haraway was picked off by the Flashes’ Nick Cofer to set up excellent field position for his offense. That field position was however squandered, and the Truckers ended up with the ball.

After a scoreless first quarter, Trevon Raymore broke through on a 46-yard rush to put the Truckers (6-3, 3-2) on the board. A successful two-point conversion made the score 8-0.

Willard responded with a drive that ended with a spectacular diving catch by Cofer in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. The point-after attempt was good, as the Flashes (1-8, 0-5) cut into Norwalk’s lead 8-7.

Willard’s offense stayed hot after halftime, as they marched down the field and Chad Mahl punched the ball in to give the Flashes a 13-8 lead.

On Norwalk’s ensuing drive, Haraway ran the ball up the middle on a quarterback-keeper and what happened after the whistles were blown could have suspended play as the two teams got into a scuffle that resulted in three personal fouls — one on Norwalk and two on Willard — and the ball was moved up 15 yards.

“The only thing I saw was Brandon (Haraway) was on the ground,” Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said. “They tackled Haraway, there was exchange there and a kid grabbed our facemask, they were trying to get them off and kids we’re trying to pull people and separate and another kid came into the back. It just got away from us there. I’m proud of my kids though as I got onto the field and got them off the field, that’s the most important thing. We can deal with the kids on the field and hopefully correct that. We hate that situation. But our kids understood to stay off. That’s something we can never do is leave the sideline. There’s a lot of tension out here and kids are playing for their communities and we just have to make sure we control it. It’s a tough one, I hate those in our games.”

On the very next play, another keeper by Haraway, referees again had to separate the teams before things got serious.

“You have to know to play between the whistles,” Willard coach Britton Devier said. “You don’t do that stuff after. It was handled relatively well by everybody, I mean it got hairy for a second but we were able to keep everybody back and both teams I think did a good job of getting everyone separated. You’ll have that, especially when it’s a hard fought game.

The Truckers capped off that drive on a two-yard run by Raymore, giving them a 16-13 advantage after the two-point conversion.

Haraway left the game on Norwalk’s next possession after the injury, but Morrow, just two plays after the injury, scrambled in for a Trucker score, extending their lead to 23-13.

Raymore, with two scores on the evening already, found pay dirt one final time, dashing 65 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“We took over after the third quarter and did a great job,” MacFarland said. “Both Raymores do a great job. I love having those three (including Haraway) in the backfield. Morrow and (Blake) Obringer help us out on the outside and Brandon (Boetticher) had a nice night. We have a lot of nice parts and we try to distribute it out, but those three in the backfield can really do a nice job.”

Trailing 30-13, Willard strung together a nice drive that ended with a one-yard score by Mahl to round out the scoring.

“They always play us well,” MacFarland said. “This is a big game, our towns are close and there’s a lot of history. This is the NOL that we talk about. They’ve played each other for a long time. They’ve only got one win this year, and like last year they had no wins and came in — they’re going to play hard. Their coach has done a great job with that. It’s hard to keep teams focused when the wins aren’t coming and he’s doing a great job.

“But I’m so proud of our kids. Up front we had a lot of moving around again, things happening. But the kids, they responded and bowed their backs a little bit and just protect what they do.

“Up front, I’m proud of the way they had to grind in this stuff, not the best footing tonight. They did a good job and we’re proud of how they responded in the second half,” MacFarland said.

For the Flashes, though, finding an answer seems to be getting further and further away.

“I think it’s the same as always,” Devier said. “Willard beats Willard. We had five procedure penalties, a 15-yard penalty that gave them a touchdown, which put us down two scores and knocked the air out of us. They’re a nice team, but we didn’t help ourselves tonight.”

