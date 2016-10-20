Playoffs in sight during Week 9 showdowns

Norwalk at Willard

This one may have been circled on the Truckers’ schedule since Week 9 of last season when Willard shocked the Truckers 21-20 to end a 25-game losing streak. That is fresh in the Truckers’ mind and so is a shot at the playoffs. Though, Norwalk may not get many points for even a blowout win, it cannot afford a stumble at the hands of the Flashes again. A win would set up a must-win Week 10 if there will be a postseason at Norwalk High School.

Players to watch: Last week, the defensive line collected nine sacks against an undersized offensive line from Columbus East. With the Flashes picking up a passing game, that defensive line could have some fun again. Keegan Livingston, Tyler Horning and Noah Mozina combined for the sacks and should have fun Friday again.

For Willard, Ethan Daub is likely to make his return to quarterback in this one as the Flashes look for their second win of the season. If he can get enough time to throw and find his weapons, the Flashes could pull off another shocker.

St. Paul at South Central

The Flyers are looking to do their part to ensure a 9-0, 9-0 Week 10 matchup with Monroeville to decide the Firelands Conference title, but first they much go against the South Central Trojans. South Central is coming in with a 3-game losing streak, but strange things happen in the final couple of weeks of the season especially if the Flyers overlook the Trojans and think about Week 10. Though with head coach John Livengood, I am sure the situation has been addressed.

Players to watch: St. Paul’s Colton Service and Derek Gross should both break 1,000 yards in this one. Service leads the way with 968 while Gross sits at 932. Those two have been the staple of the Flyers’ offense all season long. Keep an eye on those two though it will tough to miss them as they should get plenty of carries.

For South Central, Aaron Lamoreaux had 318 total yards against Western Reserve Friday night, 202 passing and 116 rushing. He will need another superman like performance on Friday night if the Trojans are hoping to play spoiler.

Western Reserve at Monroeville

As St. Paul has an all-Huron county matchup, as does Monroeville. The Eagles are trying to do their part as well to join the Flyers in a Week 10 undefeated clash for the FC title. Western is riding a 2-game winning streak and seem to be peaking at the right time to play spoiler. It will be a traditional FC, ground and pound style of football game.

Players to watch: When Blake Anderson went down, many in the area thought the season was over for the Eagles, but Colten Millis has stepped in and the Eagles haven’t missed a beat. He has been the heart and soul since Week 6. The Eagles offense revolves around him and if he is gaining six yards a carry, watch out for the deep ball from Adam Rogers.

For Western, the Roughriders have found success from their 2-headed monster of a running back system in Josh Fries and Stephen Hood. The pair is as dynamic as any two football players in the area and if Western wants to play spoiler, it could come from the legs of these two players.

Port Clinton at Edison

This will be the game of the week and the Chargers could clinch a playoff spot with a big win over undefeated Port Clinton. A loss, and the Chargers would still need to do some work in Week 10. With all that is riding on this one, it should be one heck of a high school football game.

Players to watch: Sam Stoll has turned into the most consistent running back in the area and if the Chargers want to clinch, they would need another big game from him. As soon as the Redskins start to key in on Stoll, watch for Braden Ehrhardt to unleash a long ball to Bryce Ostheimer.

Crestview at New London

New London is riding high after a close one with Plymouth last week saw a Wildcats victory. With Crestview coming to town on a 2-game losing streak, it would be the perfect time for New London to jump up and play spoiler. The Wildcats could do no wrong on offense last week, but struggled defensively. This one will come down to who can keep who out of the end zone.

Players to watch: Billy Woodmancy had one of the most impressive individual performances last week scoring four touchdowns three different ways. Earlier in the season, Jake Gerlak did the same thing. Dane Mathews averaged 40 yards a pass last week and Jacob Molnar should be as close to healthy as he has been all season.

Plymouth at Mapleton

The Big Red are searching for their first FC win of the season and make the trek to Mapleton on Friday night. A season-ending knee injury to running back Seth Bailey has the Big Red down a valuable weapon. After Plymouth gave up 40 yards a pass to New London last week, the Mounties are a throw first offensive team.

Players to watch: Senior Dylan Carroll will likely be the highlight of the backfield in Bailey’s absence and how well Plymouth can run the football will depend on the final score. Kade Collins will be looked at as a more consistent option at quarterback while Austin Nester can make plays all over the field.

