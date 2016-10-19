Time to make up some ground in Week 9

Norwalk (5-3, 2-2) at Willard (1-7, 0-5)

There will be no surprising upset this year. The Truckers were already switching focus to Willard as soon as 0’s showed on the scoreboard after their game with Columbus East. Ethan Daub should be back under center for Willard, but after the Truckers tallied nine sacks last week, I see more upfront pressure coming. Pick — Norwalk.

St. Paul (8-0, 5-0) at South Central (2-6, 1-4)

I am keeping the dream of 9-0 vs. 9-0 in Week 10 alive and St. Paul should be able to do its part. Colton Service and Derek Gross could eclipse 1,000 yards each on the season in this one. I just don’t see South Central having enough defensive fire power to keep this one close. Pick — St. Paul.

Western Reserve (2-6, 2-3) at Monroeville (8-0, 5-0)

As St. Paul will do its part, Monroeville likely will too setting up a Week 10, undefeated, Firelands Conference decider with the Flyers next week. The Eagles have adopted the “next man up” attitude perfectly and are firing on all cylinders after beating Crestview last week. The end of the season will bring fireworks.

Port Clinton (8-0, 5-0) at Edison (7-1, 4-1)

I picked Edison to beat Clyde and the Chargers lost my an inch. Port Clinton was impressive when I saw them Week 1 so I can only imagine the Redskins have improved since. Defensively, Port Clinton is as good as any team in the area, but Edison is a run dominated team. It should be a fun one. Pick — Port Clinton.

Crestview (5-3, 3-2) at New London (3-5, 2-3)

The Cougars are riding a 2-game losing streak that could have been avoided with a made extra point and a fourth-quarter stop. The Wildcats are putting up some huge numbers on offense, but they are also giving up a lot of points in the process. Who can stop who? Pick — Crestview.

Plymouth (2-6, 0-5) at Mapleton (3-5, 2-3)

The Big Red had a chance to grad its first Firelands Conference win of the season last week against New London but dropped a tough one. Mapleton will be throwing the football all over the field and if the Big Red want to stay in this, they will have to create some interceptions. But it will be the Mounties in this one. Pick — Mapleton.

Bellevue (6-2, 3-1) at Shelby (7-1, 4-1)

This will be the game of the week in the Northern Ohio League as one team will lose out on a shot at an NOL title. I have seen both teams play Norwalk this season and Bellevue gave up a big lead in the second half while Shelby got off to a slow start. I like Bellevue’s run game, but Shelby may be tossing the football all over. Pick — Bellevue.

Seneca East (7-1, 6-1) at Tiffin Calvert (5-2, 3-0)

I went with the Tigers last week against Wynford and the Royals proved me wrong. The Tiger’s quarterback injured his knee on a celebration so his status for Friday is up in the air. For that, I have to go with my gut. Pick — Tiffin Calvert.

Sandusky (7-1, 4-0) at Ontario (4-4, 2-2)

Sandusky is just too powerful and Ontario is still building and a .500 record isn’t too shabby. But the Streaks should roll. Pick — Sandusky.

Huron (2-6, 2-3) at Clyde (6-2, 3-1)

Clyde took out Edison two weeks ago and Huron fell to Edison last week. Going chalk here. Pick — Clyde.

