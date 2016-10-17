Teams go 6-3 in Week 8, enter back stretch

Monroeville 18, Crestview 14

In the game of the week, Monroeville remained undefeated after taking the lead on Crestview with just over a minute and a half showing on the fourth quarter clock. Colten Millis piled up the rushing yards with 130 on 23 carries while he also completed one pass to Max Horner for a 77-yard touchdown. Adam Rogers played an impressive game in what was the tightest game of the season for the Eagles. He completed 8 of 15 passes for 78 yards. The win sets up a potential battle of undefeateds in Week 10 with St. Paul pending Week 9 outcomes.

Norwalk 46, Columbus East 0

The Norwalk defense put up yet another impressive performance on Friday night in a shutout win tallying nine sacks. Tyler Horning and Noah Muzina each had three including a stretch of 3-in-a-row for Muzina. Keegan Livingston added a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery that was almost taken to the house. Offensive stats were not all that impressive due to great field position and mostly a half of play for a lot of Truckers. Brandon Haraway completed seven passed for 63 yards and two scores. Blake Obringer was on the receiving end of one of those TDs while Kaden Livingston added the other. Trenten Morrow added a pair of rushing TDs while Rashod Raymore added another. The Truckers have a revenge game on Friday night at Willard.

St. Paul 48, Mapleton 14

It was the Derek Gross and Colton Service show again on Saturday night as the pair combined for 374 yards and four scores. Noah Good got in on the action with a 32-yard Interception return for a touchdown and Nick Lukasko dropped dimes to Kurt Maxwell for a 17-yard score and Paul Pearce on a 15-yarder. Gross also scored a TD off of a blocked punt in the blowout win. The Flyers have a tune up game against South Central in Week 9 in preparation for undefeated Monroeville in Week 10.

New London 45, Plymouth 43

Have mercy, Woodmancy! Billy Woodmancy put on a clinic in the tight win over Plymouth. After his 52-yard TD reception, Woodmancy picked off the first Plymouth pass and returned it for another trip to the end zone. Yet, he wouldn’t slow down and after a 63-yard receiving score, Woodmancy added an 80-yard kickoff return for a score finding the end zone three different ways and four times. Dane Mathews benefitted from the playmaker throwing for 239 yards completing just six passes. That’s a 40-yard average.

With Seth Bailey out, Plymouth relied on Dylan Carroll who ran for 185 yards while Austin Nester added 126 on the ground. Plymouth moved the ball well piling up 380 yards rushing. Carroll also added a Pick-6 in the contest.

Western Reserve 35, South Central 28

Western Reserve found the win column for the second time in as many weeks beating South Central. Josh Fries led the way with 182 yards on 35 carries and three scores earning a player of the week nomination. Stephen Hood added 122 yards on 13 carries with a TD.

South Central saw a breakout performance from Aaron Lamoreaux as he threw for two scores and added another on the ground. Josh Honey added six catches for 80 yards and a score with Ben Lamoreaux on the end of the other receiving score after adding 75 yards.

Edison 35, Huron 14

Edison’s loss hangover didn’t last very long as the Chargers cruised to a victory over Huron. After the first six minutes, Sam Stoll already had 107 yards rushing and two scores. He finished with 177 yards and four touchdowns on just 19 carries. Braden Ehrhardt ran for 114 yards and a score while Alex Neuberger added 111 yards on 11 carries giving the Chargers 402 yards on the ground. The Chargers have a big showdown with undefeated Port Clinton on Friday.

Bellevue 62, Willard 0

The game went as expected for Willard on Friday night as Bellevue took home the homecoming win. The Flashes had no answer for Alec Foos and the Redmen. Willard hosts Norwalk on Friday a year after beating the Truckers for the Flashes first win of the season.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333