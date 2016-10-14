Rogers' late QB-keeper keeps Eagles undefeated

That seemingly is what the undefeated Monroeville Eagles have been about this season. And sure enough, the home team had its only lead with 1:39 left in the game Friday to secure a hard-fought Firelands Conference win over Crestview, 18-14.

The celebration at Marsh Field felt like a playoff atmosphere as the Eagles (8-0) and their fans hugged, jumped, smiled and screamed to celebrate going 5-0 in the FC.

“The kids are resilient,” Stecher said. “Perseverance is the name of the game for us.”

Quarterback Adam Rogers ran in a 10-yard touchdown to give Monroeville an 18-14 lead — and ultimately the winning score.

“It was awesome,” coach Scott Stecher said. ”Give credit to our defense; our defense played lights out.”

The two-point conversion failed, however the bend-but-don’t-break defense of the Eagles held Crestview (5-3, 3-2 in the FC). Looking at 4th and 3, the Cougars turned the ball over on downs with 48 seconds left on the clock on an incomplete pass.

“We just had to crack the code and be patient on offense, figure some things out,” Stecher said.

Crestview took the lead about halfway through the first quarter. Colton Campbell ran in an 11-yard TD and with the extra point, the visitors were up 7-0. The 70-yard drive featured a 45-yard reception by Garrett Dudley from quarterback Jay Oswalt.

The Courgars’ junior QB gave Monroeville’s defense fits when left alone in the pocket as he dodged defenders and attempted to extend plays.

“He’s a great quarterback,” Stecher said, referring to Oswalt. “He runs the option very well.”

Monroeville didn’t get on the board until 9:47 left until halftime. Logan Benfer grabbed an 8-yard TD from Rogers. The extra-point was no good and the Eagles went into the locker room trailing 7-6.

A costly interception from Rogers gave Crestview a 14-6 lead with 3:05 in the third quarter. Dudley grabbed the ball at about the 25-yard line and took it to the end zone.

Stecher said the fourth quarter was all about making a play and somebody on the team stepping up.

And it was a halfback option from Colten Millis that turned the tide for Monroeville.

From the Eagles’ 23-yard line, he took the ball from Rogers and launched a pass to Max Horner, who caught it in stride and went untouched into the end zone. The scoring play went for 77 yards.

After Monroeville had a delay of game penalty and some apparent confusion from the sideline, the two-point pass attempt failed. Crestview lead 14-12 with 4:02 left in the game, but the Eagles clearly had the advantage.

“It was a momentum-changer,” Stecher said about the 77-yard TD.

The Eagles coach said he had the play up his sleeve all season, but Friday seemed like the right time to use.

“We had it in all year,” Stecher added. “We finally pulled it out. I said, ‘There’s no reason in holding it.’ … It’s the only play we were going to run out of that formation.”

Friday was the second time Monroeville took the game to the wire. In Week 5, the Eagles used their last score of the game for a 33-28 win in Mapleton. Stecher said that game has been a model for his players of not giving up and fighting to the end.

“Never give up and play as a team and good things happen,” he said.

Monroeville hosts FC opponent Western Reserve (2-6, 2-3) on Friday. Like his team, Stecher said the Roughriders are injured, but they also play hard.

“They’ve got a good running attack, so we have to stop the run,” he said.

