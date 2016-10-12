I need to make up some ground this week

Though, this strategy will likely sink me further into the basemen.

Here we go!

Norwalk (4-3) vs. Columbus East (0-7)

Truckers looked awfully good in the second half against Bellevue. I think they found something that really works. Pick — Norwalk

Willard (1-6, 0-4) at Bellevue (5-2, 2-1)

Second half running clock very likely. Bellevue is just too good. Pick — Bellevue.

Edison (6-1, 3-1) at Huron (2-5, 2-2)

Could be a trap game for the Chargers as this one is always a slobber-knocker. Edison might come out to make a statement after a tough loss to Clyde last week. Pick — Edison.

St. Paul (7-0, 4-0) vs. Mapleton (3-4, 2-2)

It is Saturday night football again and St. Paul will do its part to make sure a 9-0 vs. 9-0 Week 10 happens. Will the Eagles? Pick — St. Paul.

Western Reserve (1-6, 1-3) vs. South Central (2-5, 1-3)

The Roughriders ran all over the Big Red last week and with the Trojans struggling against the run, could Western pick up its second win of the season? Pick — Western Reserve

New London (2-5, 1-3) at Plymouth (2-5, 0-4)

The Wildcats struggled last week without running back Jacob Molnar and he is not expected back this week. Plymouth is also missing running back and linebacker Seth Bailey. I don’t know which is the bigger loss for which team. Pick — Plymouth.

Monroeville (7-0, 4-0) vs. Crestview (5-2, 3-1)

Seeing Crestview first hand last Saturday, this one could be the upset special of the week. Monroeville is a very good team and will likely pull out all the stops with hopes of joining St. Paul in Week 10 undefeated, but the confusing Crestview offense might prevent that. Pick — Crestview.

Seneca East (7-0, 6-0) vs. Wynford (7-0, 5-0)

I may make some of my old coverage area upset with this pick, but as I said, I need to make up some ground. Nothing personal here Wynford. Pick — Seneca East.

Port Clinton (7-0, 4-0) vs. Clyde (6-1, 3-0)

Can Clyde me the bearer of bad news again and knock off another undefeated team? My initial thought says no, so I am sticking to it. Pick — Port Clinton.

Perkins (4-3, 2-2) vs. Oak Harbor (3-4, 1-3)

Probably the most evenly matched contest of Week 8, but I am going on record alone on this one. Pick — Perkins.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333