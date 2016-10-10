Losing record proves schedules getting tougher

In Week 7, Reflector schools went a combined 3-6 as the high school football season approaches the final three games of the 2016 season. The record proves that schedules are getting tougher, or teams are playing each other and, well, someone has to lose. Let’s dive in to this week’s recap, just in case you missed anything.

St. Paul 14, Crestview 13

If you missed this one, you missed an instant classic of a Firelands Conference football game. It came down to a missed extra point by Crestview making the St. Paul faithful thankful to have an automatic kicker like Joey Catalano on their side. They are also happy to have a ground and pounder like Colton Service who had 30 carries for 178 yards and a touchdown. Sidekick Derek Gross also added 47 yards rushing with a score. But Crestview’s missed extra point with seven minutes to go and Nick Lukasko’s only completed pass on third and six to Paul Pearce helped the Flyers stay undefeated in FC play.

Monroeville 46, New London 13

The Eagles did their part on Friday night to have a potential 9-0, 9-0 Week 10 with St. Paul in a cruise win over New London. Again, the Eagles used the ground game in a traditional Monroeville-like performance. Colten Millis carried the ball 19 times for 180 yards with three touchdowns while Adam Rogers found a bit of success through the air completing three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown strike to Gage Blackford. Rogers added a rushing touchdown while Colten Burns added a 54-yard score. The win sets up a highly anticipated matchup with Crestview on Friday night. A Monroeville win could set up a FC decider in Week 10.

New London was without star running back Jacob Molnar but still saw some impressive individual efforts. Jake Gerlak touched the football once on a run play taking it 36 yards for a score and caught six passes for 47 yards. Dane Mathews completed seven passes for 76 yards and a 29-yard TD strike to Derek Smith. The Wildcats have a chance to earn their second win in three games next week at Plymouth.

Western Reserve 35, Plymouth 13

This one fooled all of the Reflector pickers as the Roughriders came out and owned the evening against Plymouth. Western ended a 6-game skid in a home win over Plymouth. The 2-headed monster of a running attack in Josh Fried and Stephen Hood helped the Roughriders by combining for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns. Fries carried the ball 28 times for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns and Hood rushed 14 times for 162 yards and two TDs. It was just the type of performance that got the monkey off of the Roughriders’ backs and grabbed the first win of the season. Western hosts South Central in another winnable contest.

Plymouth was without junior running back Seth Bailey in the loss. Senior Jarred Stein took over some of the ball-carrying duties and had a 2-yard plunge into the end zone while senior Logan Myers added a 37-yard touchdowns reception for the two Plymouth scores. Sophomore quarterback Kade Collins completed four passes racking up 100 yards and a TD. The Big Red host New London in Week 8 looking to snap a 4-game skid.

Bellevue 34, Norwalk 28

As unlikeable as moral victories are, Week 7 could be looked at as just that for the Truckers. Trailing 28-6 at halftime, the Truckers outscored Bellevue 22-6 in the second half behind a pair of impressive sophomore performances. Running back Trevon Raymore piled up the rushing yards carrying the ball 18 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Brandon Haraway threw for 78 yards and ran for 91 with a pair of scores. Senior Trenten Morrow held true on his promise to return for the Bellevue game catching five passes for 44 yards as the team’s leading receiver. The Truckers host East High in Week 8, travel to Willard in Week 9 and travel to Sandusky in Week 10. At 4-3, a 6-4 or 7-3 finish could land the Truckers in the playoffs.

Clyde 28, Edison 24

Edison found the importance of an inch after a fourth down attempt came up just short in the first loss of the season for the Chargers. Sam Stoll ran for 199 yards on 27 attempts for the Chargers, while Braden Ehrhardt picked up 81 yards on 10 attempts and was 5-of-7 passing for 82 yards. Bryce Ostheimer caught three passes for 64 yards. The loss drops the Chargers to 6-1 on the season with a trip to Huron coming in Week 8. A Week 9 game with Port Clinton could decide whether or not the Chargers will host a playoff game.

Mapleton 41, South Central 14

The Trojans could only find the end zone twice on homecoming night in a FC loss to Mapleton. Marcus McCormack had a 3-yard run in the first quarter while Timmy Jayes added a 23-yard interception return for a score. Quarterback Aaron Lamoreaux moved the ball well through the are with 188 yards passing and added 45 yards rushing. The Trojans travel to Western Reserve looking to get back to the win column.

Ontario 35, Willard 8

The Flashes lone score came off of a Jerett Sowers 3-yard TD run then caught the 2-point conversion from Ethan Daub. Daub completed 15 of 32 passes for 120 yards to pace the Willard offense. Sowers added 41 yards via the rush. The Flashes travel to Bellevue for another tough NOL matchup.

