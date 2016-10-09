OSU looks rusty in 'awkward' win

Once again, the Bucks started the game out with a turnover on their first possession.

In the first quarter, the offense was only able to muster three points. After that though, Ohio State was able to find the end zone and led 24-10 at halftime.

In the second half, the Buckeyes went back to struggling, as they only scored two more times.

Maybe I’m expecting too much. After all, it is a young team. But with an away game at Wisconsin this week, the Bucks have lots of mistakes that need correcting.

“...And it was just an awkward game,” Urban Meyer said afterwards.

In order to make big plays, you need to put the ball in your playmakers’ hands — it’s that simple.

For the Buckeyes, one of those playmakers is Curtis Samuel. Samuel finished with 82 yards rushing on nine attempts and zero yards receiving. For one of your biggest playmakers to have that few of touches, it is never a good thing. Meyer acknowledged that.

“It's 15 to 20 (touches) is what we're trying to hit. I'm not sure if he had any catches or not. He had nine carries. That's not enough... It was one of those games, we're one of those teams that we have to, you saw that last year, a big part of our passing game is execution of the deep ball. And that tends to get everybody off of us. And we just flat misfired on a few of them. I mean, I think -- I'll know more after watching the tape, whether it be pressure or misfire or whatever it was, we just have to do better.”

After not seeing the field last week, Cameron Johnston was called upon six times to punt the ball, which isn’t bad in itself, as Johnston, who hails from Geelong, Australia, is one of the best punters in the nation.

On the bright side, running back Mike Weber was able to find pay dirt. The true freshman tallied 71 yards and two scores on the afternoon.

On the defensive side of the ball, the ‘Silver Bullets’ still have not allowed a rushing touchdown through five games. The defense allowed only 281 yards of total offense from the Hoosiers.

“Stout and sudden change and very aggressive and held them to, it just seems like they didn't get the rush game going at all, 40 carries for 99 yards...Our defense played great. Special teams played great. A team win. We gave up a bad score right at the end of the first half. And there's our kickoff return team, knocks it down there. Up tempo, go score a touchdown. So very good win.”

Defensive end Sam Hubbard was also impressed with by his team’s performance.

“We really wanted to stop the zone run because it’s a pride thing. To have someone come in your house and run the zone, we kept them under 100 yards and we’re happy about that. That’s what we wanted to do,” he said.

To be honest, after seeing Michigan obliterate Rutgers 78-0, I’m worried. Jim Harbaugh has done an excellent job turning the UM football program around. I’m probably just as worried about The Game as I am excited.