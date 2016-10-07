'Riders grab first win over Big Red during FC homecoming match

After all, his Roughriders (1-6) grabbed its first win of the season Friday, a dominating 35-13 homecoming victory over Plymouth (2-5) at Bachelder Field. The “W” also was Western’s first in the Firelands Conference while the Big Red fell to 0-4 in league action.

“It’s like a monkey off the back,” said Stoll, who beamed throughout his interview.

“It makes for a good homecoming. The kids deserve that; they put a lot of time and effort (starting) in July,” he added.

Western rode the two-headed running attack of Josh Fries and Stephen Hood to victory. They collectively ran for more than 300 yards and scored on all of the team’s trips to the end zone.

Fries carried the ball 28 times for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“He’s been nursing a bit of a sore shoulder, so I give him a lot of credit. He (has) sucked it up (to) play as hard as he did,” said Stoll, who noted Fries played running back and linebacker.

With team captains Colton Puder and Luke Buck out with injuries, Stoll told the team they had to step up and he was pleased to see the ’Riders do so Friday.

“I was real proud of the young guys,” the coach added. “Dawson Cooley has been doing a good job of getting in their at the right guard spot and Dominic Fannin has been playing at outside tackle. They’re inexperienced, (but) they’re getting better each game.”

Hood, the second part of Western’s running attack, rushed 14 times for 162 yards and two TDs.

“Two weeks in a row, we’ve run the ball pretty good on offense,” said Stoll, who was pleased with the defense holding Plymouth to 13 points.

Big Red coach Mark Genders said he knew his team would face “big, physical running backs (who) would come right at us,” especially since Puder didn’t play. However, he said his players simply didn’t execute well, had “terrible tackling” and committed costly penalties at the worst time — the theme for the last three weeks.

“They just battered us up,” added Genders, who noted physical runners can make any team seem like they’re not tackling well. “We just didn’t execute.”

For the next three weeks, the Plymouth coach said his team needs to a lot of soul searching.

“We have to decide what we want to do the rest of the season,” Genders said.

Fries scored his first TD on a 19-yard run up the middle late in the first quarter. That gave the ’Riders a 7-0 lead.

Hood, who kicked five extra points, added to Western’s lead with a 52-yard gallop with 8:55 in the second quarter, making it 14-0.

Plymouth’s Logan Myers grabbed a 37-yard TD reception from Kade Collins with 7:01 until halftime. The extra point was good, cutting Western’s lead to 14-7.

Fries carried multiple Big Red defenders on his back when he rumbled into the end zone with 2:43 until intermission. The 10-yard run gave Western a 21-7 advantage going into the locker room.

Jarred Stein had a 30-yard reception during Plymouth’s only scoring drive in the second half. The senior capped it off with a 2-yard TD run and Western led 21-13 with 6:06 in the third quarter.

Western answered in the last period with two more scores. Hood took it in from 4 yards out with 10:18 left in the game. About four minutes later, Fries scored his third TD of the night on an 18-yard sweep, giving Western the 35-13 win.

On Friday, the ‘Riders host FC foe South Central (2-5, 1-3 in the conference.)

“We’ll have our hands full,” Stoll said about facing the Trojans.

Plymouth has a home league game Friday vs. New London (also 2-5, 1-3). Genders said he expects to see a lot of the I-formation on offense and “more speed.”

