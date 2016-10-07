Redmen survive tough Trucker comeback

Though the Redmen came away with a 34-28 win Friday night at Whitney Field, the Truckers outscored their opponent 22-6 after halftime thanks to big runs by Trevon Raymore and Brandon Haraway. It raises the question: What in the world did Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland say to his squad in the halftime locker room?

“That was one of the calmer halftimes we have had,” MacFarland said.

“We just went in, made our adjustments and some seniors stepped up and talked about the last time we played Bellevue. The kids just took it upon themselves and I am so proud of what our seniors have done even when we are down. There have been teams in the past who get down against a quality team like that and lay down and quit. We didn’t and we came out and played a great half of football.”

Bellevue scored early and often in the opening half behind the arm and legs of quarterback Alec Foos who found the end zone four times in the half, three times on the ground and once on a 34-yard pass to Dakota McPeak.

Aside from a Haraway 25-yard run, the Truckers didn’t see many bright spots heading into halftime.

But Norwalk (4-3) came out and scored on back-to-back possessions to cut the Bellevue lead to 28-22 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Raymore rumbled his way to paydirt twice in the third on bruising runs of 13 and 29 yards to close the gap.

As the momentum switched, Foos found McPeak over the middle for a 65-yard score to give Bellevue its only score of the second half and a 2-score lead.

“We knew we needed that,” Bellevue coach Ed Nasonti said. “I thought we did a great job moving the ball in the first half as we scored on our first four of five possessions. Our defense struggled to get off the field. We got out of rhythm. It was a nice win and we are 5-2 and the beat goes on.”

Haraway added a 1-yard plunge for the final score of the game.

Nasonti came away a bit disappointed, but knows all that matters is his team won.

“We are disapponted that we did not come out and put the game away like we should have,” the Bellevue coach said. “We had them fourth and 20 and a late hit here and a penalty there and they converted. At the end of the day, we give our kids credit for withstanding that huge momentum shift. Our kids stayed in, persevered and got the win.”

Player of the game: Raymore eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the first time this season with 18 carries and 149 yards with two scores on the ground. The sophomore stepped in to give the Truckers a spark in the backfield.

“We love him in the backfield,” MacFarland said.

“He is just that unselfish kid who is willing to go in and be that blocker as well. He doesn’t care about the credit. I was also proud of the way our line played. Bellevue is always a great team up front and I thought our kids matched tonight.”

Play of the game: With Bellevue on the ropes, Raymore took the handoff and broke three tackles during his rumbling 29-yard touchdown for his second score of the game. That cut the Bellevue lead and gave the Truckers the momentum.

The Return: Senior Trenten Morrow followed through on his promise to return to the lineup for the big rivalry game. He played wide receiver, grabbing five passes for 44 yards.

“Anytime we put another quality athlete on the field it is huge,” MacFarland said. “(On) the defensive side, we got some bruises so it was nice to have that other guy to put in and give us a boost.”

For Bellevue, Foos finished 9-for-12 passing for 200 yards and a pair of TDs. He also had 32 carries and 153 yards on the ground with three more touchdowns.

“He is an outstanding leader and quarterback and has been doing this kind of stuff for us for three years,” Nasonti said. “We ended up with 365 total yards with just a few possessions in the second half and he was a huge part of that.”

McPeak hauled in four balls for 133 yards and two scores.

The Redmen hosts Willard (1-6) next week.

Led by Raymore, Norwalk saw Haraway run for 91 yards and a score while completing 9-of-19 passes for 78 yards. Blake Obringer caught three passes for 28 yards.

The Truckers are back in action next week hosting East High in a non-conference matchup.

“We have three games left with these kids which is never enough,” MacFarland said. “That is going to be sign of next week. Can we take this and keep raising up the notch? We are just going to keep getting better for three weeks.”

