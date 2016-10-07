Mounties win big at Trojan homecoming

The football game started out in the home team’s favor as the Trojans made it on the scoreboard first. With just 55 seconds left in first quarter junior Marcus McCormack ran in the final three yards. The kick was good and South Central led the way 7-0.

Unfortunately that was the only time the Trojans would be ahead of the Mounties.

Just 12 seconds later, Mapleton answered with their own TD. Logan Pharmer through an impressive 78-yard pass to Garrett Haines, tying the game.

South Central coach Wayne Hinkle said it was an unfortunate turning point for the team.

“We had control of the game early,” Hinkle said.

“We had the ball the whole first quarter. We gave them one play — one pass play and we dropped our heads a little bit and we just don’t really jump back. We can’t do that. If something happens, it’s not going to be good all the time, and if something happens you have to suck it up. You have to get back in there. We didn't really do that. We just kind of relaxed and just didn’t finish it off, not the plays or the game or anything. We’re better than that.”

Mapleton went on to score once in the second quarter and twice in the third quarter, missing one of their extra point opportunities.

The Mounties scored with just over eight minutes left in the final period of the game, putting the game at 34-7.

South Central (2-5) was able to score less than a minute later when freshman Timmy Jayes picked up a fumble and ran the ball the remaining 23 yards to the goal, making the score 34-14.

Mapleton ran in another 21 yards for the final TD of the game.

While the game “went terrible” according to coach Hinkle, he said it wasn’t without some highlights.

The Trojan’s senior quarterback Aaron Lamoreaux gathered an impressive 188 passing yards and another 45 yards rushing.

Younger brother junior Ben Lamoreaux led the way in receiving stats with 79 yards, followed by senior Jason Hale with 56 yards and Josh Bonet close behind with 41.

Jayes, came just after Lamoreaux in rushing yards with 52 from two plays.

“There were certainly positives,” Hinkle said. “We showed we could play. There are always positive and there are always negative; you just hope there are more positive than negative.”

Plans for next week are already in action when the Trojans travel to 1-5 Western Reserve.

“Get better,” he said. “We’ll get in Monday and we’ll play to get better. ... We’re a better football team than we’re showing. We just have to realize that and show it.”