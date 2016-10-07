Eagles run all over Wildcats, remain undefeated

The Eagles did just so, and made it look easy in the process, as they scored on their first five possessions of the first half and coming away with a 46-13 Firelands Conference victory.

“We always have the mindset to come out and score,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. “The kids’ focus this week was good, because this was kind of a down week looking past to Crestview. But we told them from the beginning, every game matters. They’ve put themselves in a position now to play the last three games as meaningful games.”

The Eagles, who was ranked No. 4 in Division VII, improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the FC. New London dropped to 2-5, 1-3.

Monroeville got on the board after Colton Millis took the ball 13 yards for a score. The extra-point attempt was no good, but the Black and Gold had a 6-0 lead.

Just a few minutes later, Conar Burns found pay dirt on a 54-yard dash on the Eagles’ first play of their second drive. The PAT was blocked, making the score 12-0.

In the opening seconds of the second quarter, Monroeville quarterback Adam Rogers dove into the end zone on a sneak. This time, the point-after proved true, putting the Eagles ahead 19-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Wildcats were unable to maintain control of the ball, giving it right back to Monroeville at the New London 30-yard line.

Despite being flagged for a hold, however, Monroeville scored on a 40-yard strike from Rogers to Gage Blackford.

Finally, it was New London’s turn.

Wildcat Jake Gerlak toted the ball 36 yards on a reverse to put his team on the board.

However, the Millis answered right back with his second score of the night, this time an 11-yard rush to put Monroeville up 33-7.

The teams traded interceptions before heading into halftime.

Coming back out of the gate, Mathews intercepted a pass by Rogers, setting up a 29-yard score from Mathews to Derek Smith the very next play. The extra-point failed, making the score 33-13.

However, that would be it for the Wildcat offense, as they failed to find the end zone for the rest of the night.

The Eagles, on the other hand weren’t quite done, as Dominic Ruffing toted the ball 10 yards for a touchdown on their next drive. Then, with just 9.7 seconds left in the third, Millis rumbled into the end zone for his third TD of the night, setting up a running clock for the fourth quarter.

Millis finished with 180 yards on 19 carries, while Rogers was 3 for 13 passing for 54 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles rushed for 380 yards overall.

“He’s got the quick gear in him, you know,” Stecher said of Millis. “He’s gone. He’s like a shot out of a canon. And Conar Burns had a really good game playing wing for us. We moved him to wing and he got a touchdown run. He’s one of those guys you don’t see his name as far as running goes. But we moved him out there and he’s done a really nice job for us too.”

Despite having only one carry, Gerlak led the Wildcats in rushing with 36 yards, while Mathews added 31. Mathews had 76 yards and one score through the air.

“We do good things. At times we do good things, almost great things,” New London coach Brad Pickens said. “But it’s not all 11 guys doing it at the same time. We just have to figure out how to have all 11 guys doing their job at the same time. We have to do it together as a team, because we have the ability and I’ve said it all year. We have the potential, we have the ability, we just have to get it going.”

The Eagles will face a tough test next week, when they take on the Crestview Cougars (5-1, 4-0).

“Like I said before, I think one ‘L’ behind your name in the Firelands (Conference) and you’re going to be in second place,” Stecher said. “We’ve got to clean a few things up offensively and hopefully we can get some kids healthy. But we’re okay. We’re 7-0 and I’m not complaining one bit.”