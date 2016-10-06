Major playoff/conference implications this week

Bellevue at Norwalk

It is a game all Truckers are hyped up for, even the injured ones. Before the homecoming game against Ontario, a week after suffering an injury, senior quarterback Trenten Morrow said he may be out a few weeks with a shoulder injury, but vowed to be back for this game. He said he wasn’t about to miss this one. If he can talk head coach Chris MacFarland into it, expect him to be on the field making an impact in any way he can. The Raymore brothers proved to be a dynamic duo in the back field last week in a win over Columbian Trucker Nation can expect more of that on Friday.

Player to watch: Although Rashod and Trevon Raymore made the biggest impact last week, expect to see Blake Obringer highlighted on Friday night. He is a game-changing receiver and with a very tough Bellevue defense, the big-play potential of Obringer could cause that defense to spread out a bit. If they don’t, you could see No. 2 sprinting down the sideline for six.

Crestview at St. Paul

Aside from Week 10, this is the biggest match up for the St. Paul Flyers. We all know whats going down in Week 10, but Crestview is no team to take lightly. With more than 70 players on the roster, the Cougars have weapons. However; so do the Flyers. This one is going to be a blast. Hard hitting, rough nosed high school football. Crestview, St. Paul and Monroeville are all tied atop the Firelands Conference and all three face each other in the final four weeks of the season. Could you ask for anything better?

Player to watch: The run game will be dominant on Saturday night on both sides of the ball, but the player that can make the biggest impact is tight end Paul Pearce. He has caught three touchdowns this season and leads the team with 210 yards. Expect him to have a big game Saturday night with the Cougar defense focusing on stopping Colton Service and Derek Gross. He could find himself wide open on some play-action pass plays.

Monroeville at New London

It is homecoming night for the New London Wildcats and they are coming off of an emotional win over Western Reserve in Week 6 with some amazing individual performances. Jacob Molnar led the area in rushing last week and Jake Gerlak scored a touchdown in just about every way imaginable. Monroeville proved Eagle Nation has nothing to worry about after losing Blake Anderson for the year when Colten Millis and Logan Benfer stepped in as a 2-man replacement. The Eagles added another dimension to their game with Adam Rogers chucking the football.

Players to watch: For Monroeville, it is Rogers again. Can the sophomore quarterback repeat his 192-yard, 1-touchdown passing performance? Against a defense giving up an average of 46 points a game, he could have another big night. For New London, it is quarterback Dane Mathews. His command of the offense and pace of the game could mean the difference on Friday night. He has a strong arm and finds receivers well. This one could come down to quarterback play.

Plymouth at Western Reserve

If there are two teams in more need of a win in Week 7 than Plymouth and Western Reserve, they would be hard to find. Western would like to get rid of the goose egg in the win column while the Big Red wants to snap that 3-game losing streak and salvage the season. It should be a fun contest against two teams whose records do not really reflect just how good they are. There is talent all over the field. Western’s Matt Perkins and Josh Fries are about as good as any duo in the area, but the loss of Colton Puder could be costly. Plymouth’s Seth Bailey and Dylan Carroll give the Big Red run-game options. This one will be interesting.

Players to watch: With Puder out, Fries will likely see a lot of carries on Friday night. Plymouth’s Front-7 play both ways all game long so depending on how well they stay rested, Fries could have a big night. For Plymouth, sophomore quarterback Kade Collins is the guy to watch. He has had big games recently and is due for another against a struggling Roughrider defense.

Edison at Clyde

Possibly the biggest game in the Sandusky Bay Conference of the year so far will go down on Friday night. Edison would sure love to head into the final weeks undefeated with a chance to control its own destiny. Sam Stoll has been on a tear lately running around, over and through defenses. But Clyde isn’t Sandusky St. Mary’s.

Player to watch: Stoll will likely get his carries, but quarterback Braden Ehrhardt will be the one to watch. It is the biggest game of his quarterbacking career and the senior will look to continue to prove why he is one of the best players in the SBC. Expect him to have a big game.

Mapleton at South Central

After an overtime win against rival Plymouth, the Trojans went quietly at Monroeville last week. Penalties was the Achilles’ Heel for South Central so expect Friday night to be a cleaner game. Both teams head into the matchup at 2-4 but Mapleton gave Monroeville a game earlier in the season. Aaron Lamoreaux needs to get the passing game going early so the Trojans do not have to be one-dimentional.

Player to watch: Lamoreaux will always be the highlight of the offense and with his talent, he should be, but this one comes down to how much Marcus McCormick can contribute to the run game. He has shown some flashes of greatness in the backfield. Expect him to have a big game.

Willard at Ontario

This one has one of the most interesting back-stories of Week 7. Willard is traveling to Ontario where former Flashes coach Chris Hawkins is waiting. Do not let the 2-consecutive week shutouts fool you about Willard. It can throw the football and this game is a very winnable contest for the Flashes. Will the Warriors be extra-amped to get their coach a win against his former school? Friday night will tell the tale.

Player to watch: Ethan Daub did not start nor play at quarterback last week. There was no word of an injury or a disciplinary action, so it will be interesting to see if he is under center on Friday night. Having him at QB gives the Flashes a big arm and frees up other weapons who do not have to play the position and can make big plays.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333