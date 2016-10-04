Four area teams have playoff spots with four to play

The highest ranked team in their respective regions is the Monroeville Eagles. They sit in third in Division VII Region 25 with St. Paul sitting in fourth in the same regions. Those two teams are destine to meet up in Week 10 undefeated with likely both teams cementing playoff spots well before. South Central is 13th in the same region and needs a lot of help to get into the Top 8.

Edison is right in the middle of the playoff picture sitting in fourth in Division V Region 18.

The Norwalk Truckers would be in the playoffs if the season ended today as they sit in fifth place in Division III Region 10. Their 4-2 record earns them the spot.

Plymouth holds on to 17th in Division VII Region 26 at 2-4.

Finally, in Division VI Region 22 the New London Wildcats are in 16th in Division VI Region 22 while Willard is in 20th and Western Reserve is 26th in the same region.

If the playoffs started today, four area teams would have playoff spots. With these teams controlling their own destinies, all they have to do is keep winning.

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 4, 2016

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 30 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 - 1. Massillon Jackson (6-0) 17.8, 2. Canton McKinley (5-1) 15.6333, 3. Lakewood St. Edward (5-1) 15.1, 4. Stow-Munroe Falls (6-0) 14.5333, 5. Solon (5-1) 13.3, 6. Canton GlenOak (4-2) 10.6333, 7. Euclid (4-2) 9.5167, 8. Cle. St. Ignatius (5-1) 9.3667, 9. Cleveland Heights (4-2) 8.4116, 10. Shaker Hts. (4-2) 8.0, 11. North Canton Hoover (3-3) 7.3333, 12. Mentor (2-4) 7.0333

Region 2 - 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-0) 19.4269, 2. Dublin Jerome (6-0) 14.9833, 3. Findlay (6-0) 13.55, 4. Medina (6-0) 11.8333, 5. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-2) 10.0, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-1) 9.8167, 7. Tol. Whitmer (4-2) 8.85, 8. Elyria (3-3) 7.2333, 9. Lorain (4-2) 7.2197, 10. Newark (4-2) 7.0167, 11. Parma (4-2) 6.4167, 12. Brunswick (1-5) 3.15

Region 3 - 1. Dublin Coffman (5-1) 17.5333, 2. Pickerington Central (5-1) 15.05, 3. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-0-1) 14.6717, 4. Upper Arlington (6-0) 12.8833, 5. Hilliard Bradley (5-1) 12.6, 6. Pickerington North (5-1) 12.3167, 7. Springfield (4-2) 11.1167, 8. Reynoldsburg (4-2) 8.3167, 9. Hilliard Davidson (4-2) 8.1333, 10. Gahanna Lincoln (4-2) 7.7891, 11. Lancaster (3-3) 6.1769, 12. Beavercreek (4-2) 5.2

Region 4 - 1. Cin. Colerain (6-0) 22.1833, 2. Lebanon (5-1) 14.0833, 3. Cin. St. Xavier (4-2) 13.0379, 4. Cin. Elder (4-2) 12.298, 5. Fairfield (5-1) 9.8667, 6. Mason (4-2) 9.15, 7. Clayton Northmont (3-3) 8.5333, 8. Springboro (4-2) 7.9, 9. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-3) 7.1389, 10. Hamilton (3-3) 6.7667, 11. Milford (2-4) 6.5667, 12. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-3) 6.3167, 12. Cin. Oak Hills (3-3) 6.3167

Division II

Region 5 - 1. Warren G. Harding (6-0) 15.8667, 2. Bedford (6-0) 14.8667, 3. Aurora (5-1) 13.2333, 4. Chardon (6-0) 12.6979, 5. Copley (5-1) 12.4833, 6. Akron Ellet (6-0) 11.7333, 7. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (6-0) 11.3833, 8. Hudson (5-1) 10.0833, 9. Barberton (4-2) 8.1333, 10. Willoughby South (3-3) 7.8833, 11. Painesville Riverside (3-3) 6.1833, 12. Maple Hts. (3-3) 5.9

Region 6 - 1. Avon (6-0) 16.0167, 2. Holland Springfield (6-0) 13.0, 3. Grafton Midview (5-1) 12.2667, 4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-1) 10.9667, 5. Olmsted Falls (5-1) 10.7, 6. Avon Lake (5-1) 10.6667, 7. Westlake (3-3) 8.6, 8. Medina Highland (4-2) 8.4813, 9. Tol. St. John's (4-2) 7.6333, 10. Wadsworth (3-3) 5.9833, 11. Sylvania Northview (3-3) 5.5, 12. Tol. Waite (3-3) 5.2803

Region 7 - 1. Worthington Kilbourne (5-1) 12.0833, 2. Cols. Franklin Hts. (6-0) 11.6667, 3. Massillon Perry (4-2) 11.65, 4. Massillon Washington (4-2) 10.3, tie-5. Uniontown Lake (4-2) 10.2667, tie-5. Wooster (5-1) 10.2667, 7. Dublin Scioto (4-2) 9.9, 8. New Albany (3-3) 8.9, 9. Mansfield Senior (4-2) 8.7667, 10. Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-2) 8.7167, 11. Cols. West (6-0) 8.6338, 12. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-0) 7.6

Region 8 - 1. Cin. Turpin (6-0) 15.8667, 2. Troy (5-1) 13.6167, 3. Cin. Princeton (5-1) 12.7333, 4. Cin. La Salle (4-2) 12.2667, 5. Trenton Edgewood (5-1) 11.05, 6. Vandalia Butler (4-2) 10.5833, 7. Miamisburg (5-1) 10.5333, 8. Kings Mills Kings (4-2) 9.9833, 9. Cin. Anderson (4-2) 7.85, 10. Cin. Walnut Hills (4-2) 7.1, 11. Harrison (3-3) 6.7833, 12. Lima Senior (4-2) 6.5833

Division III

Region 9 - 1. Alliance Marlington (6-0) 15.3667, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-1) 11.7313, 3. New Philadelphia (5-1) 10.25, 4. Warren Howland (4-2) 8.85, 5. Chesterland West Geauga (4-2) 8.7, 6. Medina Buckeye (5-1) 8.45, 7. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (3-3) 7.6787, 8. Canfield (4-2) 7.5667, 9. Richfield Revere (4-2) 7.0167, 10. Louisville (3-3) 6.4667, 11. Alliance (3-3) 6.3167, 12. Niles McKinley (3-3) 6.1167

Region 10 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (6-0) 14.0172, 2. Sandusky (6-0) 13.7833, 3. Bowling Green (5-1) 12.1167, 4. Clyde (5-1) 9.7333, 5. Norwalk (4-2) 9.3914, 6. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-2) 8.4333, 7. Sandusky Perkins (3-3) 7.8667, 8. Hunting Valley University School (4-2) 7.8167, 9. Tol. Woodward (5-1) 7.5076, 10. Lexington (4-2) 7.45, 11. Ashland (3-3) 6.5333, 12. Cle. John Hay (3-2) 6.409

Region 11 - 1. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (6-0) 16.55, 2. Bexley (6-0) 11.8384, 3. Cols. Hamilton Township (4-2) 10.6, 4. Chillicothe (5-1) 10.4, 5. Whitehall-Yearling (4-2) 10.3207, 6. Cols. Beechcroft (6-0) 9.7833, 7. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-2) 9.4167, 8. Thornville Sheridan (5-1) 8.95, 9. Marietta (4-2) 7.6139, 10. Cols. Independence (4-2) 7.6, 11. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (4-2) 7.4, 12. The Plains Athens (4-2) 6.7833

Region 12 - 1. Franklin (6-0) 15.55, 2. Wapakoneta (6-0) 12.5333, 3. Cin. Mount Healthy (6-0) 11.4667, 4. Trotwood-Madison (5-1) 11.2833, 5. St. Marys Memorial (6-0) 10.9833, 6. Norwood (5-1) 10.05, 7. Wilmington (5-1) 7.9667, 8. Goshen (4-2) 7.8833, 9. Day. Belmont (4-2) 7.8667, 10. New Richmond (5-1) 7.85, 11. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-2) 7.7667, 12. Piqua (4-2) 7.0333

Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Perry (6-0) 13.6667, 2. Mantua Crestwood (5-1) 13.0, 3. Struthers (5-1) 11.101, 4. Peninsula Woodridge (6-0) 10.7667, 5. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-1) 10.3111, 6. Hubbard (5-1) 9.7833, 7. Streetsboro (4-2) 8.5667, 8. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-2) 8.3667, 9. Oberlin Firelands (5-1) 7.4667, 10. Ravenna Southeast (4-2) 7.4167, 11. LaGrange Keystone (5-1) 6.95, 12. Conneaut (3-3) 6.9

Region 14 - 1. Port Clinton (6-0) 12.5167, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-0) 12.0, 3. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-0) 9.8333, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (6-0) 9.3833, 5. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-2) 9.2, 6. Bellevue (4-2) 8.4333, 7. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (6-0) 8.4, 8. Napoleon (4-2) 6.95, 9. Oak Harbor (2-4) 5.4833, 10. Caledonia River Valley (3-3) 5.3833, 11. Sparta Highland (3-3) 5.2, 12. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-2) 4.8167

Region 15 - 1. Johnstown-Monroe (6-0) 13.7333, 2. Heath (6-0) 12.9333, 3. Cambridge (5-1) 11.7399, 4. Steubenville (5-1) 11.3639, 5. Shelby (5-1) 10.8167, 6. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-1) 10.5833, 7. Newark Licking Valley (3-3) 8.4333, 8. Amanda-Clearcreek (3-3) 7.3167, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (5-1) 7.2167, 10. Hebron Lakewood (4-2) 6.45, 11. Wintersville Indian Creek (5-1) 6.2, 12. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-3) 5.45

Region 16 - 1. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 14.3, 2. Germantown Valley View (5-1) 11.9833, 3. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-1) 11.8167, 4. Waverly (6-0) 11.0833, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (5-1) 9.8167, 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-0) 9.25, 7. Cin. Taft (4-2) 7.7333, 8. Day. Dunbar (5-1) 7.7167, 9. Washington C.H. Washington (5-1) 7.0333, 10. Chillicothe Unioto (4-2) 6.9333, 11. Middletown Madison (4-2) 6.5833, 12. Circleville Logan Elm (3-3) 6.0833

Division V

Region 17 - 1. Garrettsville Garfield (6-0) 11.1667, 2. Canfield South Range (5-1) 9.3167, 3. Orwell Grand Valley (5-1) 8.6364, 4. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-2) 8.55, 5. Wickliffe (5-1) 8.45, 6. Warrensville Hts. (4-2) 7.8167, 7. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-2) 7.0833, 8. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-2) 6.75, 9. Canton Central Cath. (3-3) 6.5667, 10. Warren Champion (4-2) 6.35, 11. Columbiana Crestview (3-3) 6.3, 12. Youngstown Liberty (3-3) 6.2167

Region 18 - 1. Creston Norwayne (5-1) 11.8833, 2. West Salem Northwestern (6-0) 11.5167, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (5-1) 10.8, 4. Milan Edison (6-0) 9.5167, 5. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-1) 8.6, 6. Swanton (6-0) 8.1167, 7. Marion Pleasant (5-1) 7.3833, 8. Genoa Area (5-1) 6.7626, 9. Doylestown Chippewa (4-2) 6.35, 10. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-2) 6.0167, 11. Orrville (3-3) 5.6333, 12. Wooster Triway (4-2) 5.0833

Region 19 - 1. Wheelersburg (6-0) 12.2167, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0) 12.0833, 3. Coshocton (5-0) 11.1, 4. Belmont Union Local (5-1) 8.75, 5. Nelsonville-York (4-2) 8.4167, 6. Minford (5-1) 7.9833, 7. Chillicothe Zane Trace (4-2) 7.75, 8. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-1) 7.6, 9. Cadiz Harrison Central (3-3) 7.4167, 10. Ironton Rock Hill (5-1) 7.1, 11. Baltimore Liberty Union (4-2) 7.0167, 12. Piketon (5-1) 6.6167

Region 20 - 1. Coldwater (6-0) 13.4333, 2. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (6-0) 13.4, 3. West Milton Milton-Union (5-1) 9.9333, 4. Cin. Madeira (5-1) 8.6167, 5. Anna (4-2) 7.5, 6. Jamestown Greeneview (5-1) 7.0667, 7. Versailles (3-3) 6.8, 8. Brookville (3-3) 6.4167, 9. Cin. Aiken (3-3) 6.05, 10. Richwood North Union (4-2) 5.9833, 11. Bethel-Tate (3-3) 5.5, 12. Carlisle (4-2) 5.3667

Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Kirtland (6-0) 10.45, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (6-0) 10.3833, 3. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (5-1) 9.9833, 4. New Middletown Springfield (4-2) 8.3, 5. Lisbon David Anderson (5-1) 8.2, 6. Columbiana (5-1) 7.7333, 7. Dalton (4-2) 7.55, 8. Columbia Station Columbia (4-2) 6.8, 9. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-1) 6.7333, 10. Brookfield (4-2) 6.0657, 11. McDonald (3-3) 5.7167, 12. Smithville (4-2) 5.3667

Region 22 - 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-0) 10.7333, 2. Liberty Center (5-1) 9.6833, 3. Bucyrus Wynford (6-0) 9.25, 4. Defiance Ayersville (6-0) 8.75, 5. Attica Seneca East (6-0) 7.7167, 6. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (4-2) 5.9, 7. Defiance Tinora (4-2) 5.8667, 8. Van Buren (4-2) 5.85, 9. Gibsonburg (5-1) 5.6833, 10. Sherwood Fairview (3-3) 4.75, 11. Carey (2-4) 3.7, 12. Montpelier (4-2) 3.6

Region 23 - 1. Newark Cath. (4-2) 10.6667, 2. Hannibal River (5-0) 9.6222, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (6-0) 8.3833, 4. Barnesville (5-1) 6.9667, 5. Chesapeake (5-1) 6.7652, 6. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-1) 6.5, 7. Bellaire (4-2) 5.9773, 8. Centerburg (4-2) 5.5667, 9. Bainbridge Paint Valley (3-3) 5.4, 10. Cardington-Lincoln (4-2) 5.2167, 11. Cols. Bishop Ready (4-2) 5.1667, 12. Howard East Knox (4-2) 4.6667

Region 24 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-1) 10.35, 2. Delphos Jefferson (5-1) 8.9667, 3. Mechanicsburg (6-0) 7.4167, 4. Spencerville (5-1) 7.1833, 5. Harrod Allen East (5-1) 6.95, 6. Fayetteville-Perry (4-2) 6.1167, 7. Casstown Miami East (5-1) 5.9167, 8. Williamsburg (3-3) 5.8667, 9. St. Henry (4-2) 5.6, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-2) 5.5095, 11. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-2) 4.9, 12. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-3) 4.7

Division VII

Region 25 - 1. Mogadore (5-1) 9.1667, 2. Warren John F. Kennedy (6-0) 8.8333, 3. Monroeville (6-0) 8.0333, 4. Norwalk St. Paul (6-0) 7.4667, 5. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (4-2) 6.3333, 6. Toronto (5-1) 5.65, 7. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (4-2) 5.1086, 8. Malvern (3-3) 4.7833, 9. Windham (4-2) 4.4545, 10. Sebring McKinley (2-4) 3.7167, 11. East Canton (2-4) 3.5667, 12. Southington Chalker (3-3) 3.0167

Region 26 - 1. McComb (5-1) 7.3833, 2. Lucas (5-1) 6.4, 3. Hicksville (4-2) 6.0167, 4. Leipsic (4-2) 5.9833, tie-5. Convoy Crestview (4-2) 5.8833, tie-5. Delphos St. John's (4-2) 5.8833, 7. Tiffin Calvert (4-2) 5.85, 8. Arlington (4-2) 5.7667, 9. Edgerton (4-2) 5.7, 10. Lakeside Danbury (4-2) 4.9667, 11. North Baltimore (3-3) 3.6333, 12. Pandora-Gilboa (2-4) 2.9667

Region 27 - 1. Racine Southern (6-0) 7.8, 2. Waterford (5-1) 7.2167, 3. Shadyside (5-1) 7.1035, 4. Portsmouth Sciotoville (6-0) 6.3667, 5. Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-2) 6.1167, 6. Glouster Trimble (4-2) 5.9333, 7. Danville (3-3) 5.8667, 8. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (5-1) 5.6591, 9. Portsmouth Notre Dame (4-2) 5.6333, 10. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-2) 5.4646, 11. Beaver Eastern (4-2) 3.7058, 12. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (3-3) 3.548

Region 28 - 1. Covington (6-0) 10.8833, 2. Troy Christian (5-1) 7.1566, 3. Ada (4-2) 6.35, 4. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-2) 5.7833, 5. Fort Recovery (4-2) 5.7167, 6. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 5.4773, 7. DeGraff Riverside (4-2) 4.6167, 8. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-2) 4.45, 9. Springfield Cath. Central (4-2) 3.9, 10. Cin. Hillcrest (4-2) 3.4833, 11. Minster (2-4) 3.4167, 12. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (3-3) 3.2