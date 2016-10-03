Teams make the turn in Week 6

Norwalk 20, Columbian 13

As much as the Truckers needed some offensive production, they hung their hat on the defense on Friday night. After not allowing a second half touchdown and a Blake Obringer pass breakup in the end zone at the end of the game, the Truckers came away with the win and improve their record to 4-2 on the season. With injuries starting to pile up,the Truckers saw Trevon Raymore step up in a big way on both sides of the football. The bruising back added a pair of touchdowns and two sacks to give Norwalk a spark. Older brother, Rashod, had 67 yards on the ground and a score.

Brandon Haraway got his second win in as many starts under center throwing for 41 yards but used his legs to add 105 on the ground. The Truckers have a hug rivalry game hosting Bellevue in Week 7. Norwalk remains in the hunt for an NOL title and needs more Ws in the wins column.

St. Paul 42, Plymouth 0

St. Paul breezed to an easy win on Friday night thanks to a dominating run game. The 1-2 punch of Derek Gross and Colton Service continued to cause trouble for run defenses as they combined for 277 yards and four touchdowns. Joey Catalano added six extra-point field goals to provide the Flyers with a solid special teams game. Nick Lukasko completed just three passes after attempting nine for just 31 yards but had a TD pass to Paul Pearce. St. Paul has one of the toughest tests of the season in Week 7 with Crestview coming to town on Saturday.

For the Big Red, it was tough sledding as their losing streak jumped to three games. Kade Collins had 35 passing yards while Jared Stine led Plymouth in rushing with 41 yards. Logan Myers caught all three of Collins’ completions for 35 yards. Plymouth will look to get back in the win column when the Big Red travels to winless Western Reserve on Friday.

Monroeville 35, South Central 0

The Eagles kept on trucking on Friday night and sent the homecoming crowd away with a smile and a win. A dominating defensive performance gave the Eagles the shut out win. Attempting to find a replacement for stud running back Blake Anderson who broke his leg in Week 5, Logan Benfer and Colten Millis stepped up in a huge way. the pair combined for 101 rushing yards with Millis adding 75 and three TDs. Benfer stepped in as a receiver and hauled in four passes for 134 yards and a score. It was sophomore quarterback Adam Rogers who gave the Eagles come diversity on offense completing nine passes for 192 yards and a TD. Monroeville travels to New London on Friday.

South Central just couldn’t find any rhythm on offense and when they did, it was killed by penalties. Aaron Lamoreaux had just 10 passing yards but added 56 on the ground as he accounted for over half of SCs 113 yards of total offense. Marcus McCormack added 47 yards on the ground for the 2-4 Trojans. South Central hosts Mapleton for a homecoming contest on Friday.

Edison 49, St. Mary 0

Edison again proved why they are the fourth ranked team in the Division V AP poll with a convincing shutout of St. Mary. Sam Stoll also continued his pace adding 186 yards and two scores just a week after busting out a 245 yard performance. He also added an interception. Quarterback Braden Ehrhardt made two trips to the end zone on Friday night as well.

The Chargers have steam-rolled through their first six games, but now face a very rough final four weeks starting with a trip to Clyde on Friday, and the final home game in Week 9 against undefeated Port Clinton.

New London 48, Western Reserve 28

The Wildcats didn’t just end their four game losing streak, they saw some of the best individual performances of the entire season of all of the area teams. The win was spear-headed by a 3-man attack. Quarterback Dane Matthews finished 9-of-13 for 156 yards and one touchdown. Jake Gerlak put together one of the most impressive individual performances to day with six catches for 126 yards for two touchdowns to go with two interceptions — one brought back for a TD — and a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Running back Jacob Molnar had 28 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns and led the team with ten tackles on defense. The wildcats host Monroeville and look to keep control of the momentum from Friday night.

For Western, the slide continued in the loss as they saw a fourth-quarter lead slip away. The Roughriders gave up 30-unanswered points on Friday night. Josh Fries finished with 130 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, while Stephen Hood had 122 rushing yards and one score. Western hosts Plymouth with an attempt to stop a 6-game losing streak.

Shelby 66, Willard 0

Not much was happening on the Willard end of things on Friday night as the Flashes didn’t reach the end zone on Homecoming Night. It was all Shelby, all night. Caleb Buerger started at quarterback for Willard completing five passes for 51 yards while Jarett Sowers completed four for 14 yards. Shelby picked off Willard four times on the evening.

Chad Maul had a good night rushing going for 80 yards on 25 carries while Sowers added 14 yards. Nick Cofer added 29 receiving yards while Josh Buerger tacked on 20. Willard travels to Ontario for another NOL matchup as the Flashes seek their first conference win of the season and first since Week 1.