Ohio State Buckeyes

Mike Weber Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

By OSU press release • Oct 3, 2016 at 5:00 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State red-shirt freshman running back Mike Weber has been named the Big Ten Conference freshman of the week for his efforts in the team’s 58-0 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

The Detroit native and Cass Tech graduate recorded his Big Ten-leading third 100-yard rushing afternoon of the season against the Scarlet Knights with a career-high 144 yards off 14 carries for a fine, 10.3 yards-per-carry average. His day included gains of 49- and 46-yards with the latter a third-quarter touchdown to make the score 37-0.

Ohio State topped 400-yards rushing for the third time under Urban Meyer against Rutgers with 410 yards, and the team’s offense ranks third nationally in rushing with an average of 332.0 yards per game.

Weber now leads the Big Ten in rushing, and ranks 11th nationally, with an average of 123.8 yards per game.

