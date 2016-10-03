Big Ten announces its players of the week

Offensive Player of the Week
Ty Johnson, Maryland
So., RB, Cumberland, Md./Fort Hill
Rushed for 204 yards on just seven carries against Purdue, averaging 29.1 yards per attempt
Reached the end zone twice, scoring on runs of 8 and 48 yards, to help the Terrapins
Paced a Maryland rushing attack that generated 400 yards on the ground as the team improved to 4-0 on the season
Claims his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
Last Maryland Offensive Player of the Week: N/A
Co-Defensive Players of the Week
Ifeadi Odenigbo, Northwestern
Sr., DL, Centerville, Ohio/Centerville
Registered a career-high four sacks and added a forced fumble to lead the Wildcats to a victory at Iowa
Became the second player in the nation to record 4.0 sacks in a game this season and the first Big Ten player to do so since Ohio State’s John Simon in 2012
Moved into fifth place in program history with 18.5 career sacks
Earns his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
Last Northwestern Defensive Player of the Week: Anthony Walker (Nov. 30, 2015)
Marcus Allen, Penn State
Jr., S, Upper Marlboro, Md./Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr.
Tallied a career-high 22 tackles, including eight solo stops, as Penn State defeated Minnesota
Recorded the most tackles by a Penn State player since Paul Posluszny in 2005 and the most by a Big Ten player since Wisconsin’s Mike Taylor had 22 tackles in 2011
Became the second player in the Football Bowl Subdivision to notch at least 20 tackles in a game this season
Claims his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
Last Penn State Defensive Player of the Week: Anthony Zettel (Sept. 28, 2015)
Special Teams Player of the Week
Emmitt Carpenter, Minnesota
So., PK, Green Bay, Wis./Ashwaubenon
Went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts, including go-ahead field goals in the final minute of the fourth quarter and in overtime
Converted field goals from 35, 37, 37 and 46 yards
Became the fifth player in program history to convert at least four field goals in a road contest and the first since 1997
Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
Last Minnesota Special Teams Player of the Week: Ryan Santoso (Oct. 20, 2014)
Freshman of the Week
Mike Weber, Ohio State
RB, Detroit, Mich./Cass Tech
Carried the ball 14 times for 144 yards and a touchdown as Ohio State defeated Rutgers
Broke the 100-yard barrier for the third time in four games this season, improving his Big Ten-leading average to 123.8 yards per game
Recorded runs of 49- and 46-yards, with the latter going for a touchdown in the third quarter
Wins his first career weekly award
Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: J.T. Barrett (Dec. 1, 2014)