Big Ten announces its players of the week

Offensive Player of the Week

Ty Johnson, Maryland

So., RB, Cumberland, Md./Fort Hill

Rushed for 204 yards on just seven carries against Purdue, averaging 29.1 yards per attempt

Reached the end zone twice, scoring on runs of 8 and 48 yards, to help the Terrapins

Paced a Maryland rushing attack that generated 400 yards on the ground as the team improved to 4-0 on the season

Claims his first career Offensive Player of the Week award

Last Maryland Offensive Player of the Week: N/A

Co-Defensive Players of the Week

Ifeadi Odenigbo, Northwestern

Sr., DL, Centerville, Ohio/Centerville

Registered a career-high four sacks and added a forced fumble to lead the Wildcats to a victory at Iowa

Became the second player in the nation to record 4.0 sacks in a game this season and the first Big Ten player to do so since Ohio State’s John Simon in 2012

Moved into fifth place in program history with 18.5 career sacks

Earns his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor

Last Northwestern Defensive Player of the Week: Anthony Walker (Nov. 30, 2015)

Marcus Allen, Penn State

Jr., S, Upper Marlboro, Md./Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr.

Tallied a career-high 22 tackles, including eight solo stops, as Penn State defeated Minnesota

Recorded the most tackles by a Penn State player since Paul Posluszny in 2005 and the most by a Big Ten player since Wisconsin’s Mike Taylor had 22 tackles in 2011

Became the second player in the Football Bowl Subdivision to notch at least 20 tackles in a game this season

Claims his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor

Last Penn State Defensive Player of the Week: Anthony Zettel (Sept. 28, 2015)

Special Teams Player of the Week

Emmitt Carpenter, Minnesota

So., PK, Green Bay, Wis./Ashwaubenon

Went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts, including go-ahead field goals in the final minute of the fourth quarter and in overtime

Converted field goals from 35, 37, 37 and 46 yards

Became the fifth player in program history to convert at least four field goals in a road contest and the first since 1997

Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor

Last Minnesota Special Teams Player of the Week: Ryan Santoso (Oct. 20, 2014)

Freshman of the Week

Mike Weber, Ohio State

RB, Detroit, Mich./Cass Tech

Carried the ball 14 times for 144 yards and a touchdown as Ohio State defeated Rutgers

Broke the 100-yard barrier for the third time in four games this season, improving his Big Ten-leading average to 123.8 yards per game

Recorded runs of 49- and 46-yards, with the latter going for a touchdown in the third quarter

Wins his first career weekly award

Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: J.T. Barrett (Dec. 1, 2014)