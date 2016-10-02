Browns late turnovers keep them winless

Trailing just 24-20 with plenty of time left in the game, the Browns go on and turnover the football three times, twice on fumbles and one interception. You have heard it before, but the Browns literally snatched defeat from the jaw of victory. Sure you have heard of The Drive and The Fumble as well as good ‘ol Kick-6, but could the Browns possibly stop figuring out ways to lose to add to that miserable and ever growing list?

Last week’s loss could be known as, “Wide Left”, but what could this week be called? The terrible trio would describe those three grumble-worthy drives after a Malcolm Johnson fumble followed by a Duke Johnson fumble followed by a Cody Kessler interception to the fake-arrow shooting Josh Norman. Throw in a turnover on downs trailing 31-20 and you have yourself a recipe for losing.

If there is a team that could write a cookbook on how many different ways to lose, it is my Cleveland Browns.

For about three quarters, the rookie Kessler played unrookie-like. He finished 28-for-40 with 223 yards and a touchdown toss to Terrelle Pryor in the second quarter. But his late interception led to a Redskins touchdown effectively putting the game away and moving the Browns to 0-4.

What was head-scratching was why Isaiah Crowell wasn’t the one carrying the football when Johnson and Johnson combined for the fumbles. He carried the ball only 15 times and piled up 112 yards and a score. The NFL’s second leading rusher, again, only had FIFTEEN carries. Feed the Crow.

Another slow start begs the question, Where to go from here?

As more players find themselves on the injury list, the backs of cop cars or entering rehab, I feel sorry for Hugh Jackson. He inherited a team with little to no hope and lost just about all of its talent. Pryor has turned into a legit NFL wide receiver and should continue to be featured the way he was in Miami. It worked well last week in an overtime loss, why not continue to feature him every way possible?

Keep giving Crowell the football. He is a dynamic running back and takes so much pressure off of Kessler when he can pick up six yards a carry. With the way the Redskins tackled, Crowell should have had 30 carries. He needs to be the feature of the offense going forward. With a young receivling corps that is not going to get any older thanks to Josh Gordon deciding to check into rehab after being suspended for the year and two weeks before his return.

The Browns need to just get healthy. I don’t know how many times I heard the announcers say a name I have never heard of or, “signed off of so-and-so’s practice squad.” It may be time to start thinking about who the Browns will take with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft. They just need so much, it is hard to even think of a single player or position that could help this team in the next three years.

I just beg the front office to please do not press the reset button again. I cannot go through this again.

Other than that, I don’t know what else Cleveland can do to come back and make this a decent season. It is getting tough to watch, but it is interesting to see just how many ways the Browns can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

It may have been 2016 in the 216 for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it may be 0-16 in the 216 for the Cleveland Browns.