Truckers able to hold off Tornadoes for NOL win

It was also the perfect night for a 20-13 Norwalk win — which is what happened as the Truckers staved off a Tiffin Columbian rally in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

With the ball at the Truckers’ 30-yard line and 1:11 remaining in the game, the Tornadoes had an opportunity to send the battle into overtime.

But on a fourth-and-forever situation, Blake Obringer swatted the ball away from a Columbian receiver to seal the win.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Truckers, as the defense did not allow a score in the second half.

In fact, after Norwalk’s three-play 75-yard drive in the early minutes of the third period, neither team were able to find pay dirt.

Trevon Raymore capped off that drive with a 12-yard run for his second touchdown on the night.

His first came on a 9-yard rush in the second quarter.

On defense, Raymore came up big with two sacks. Obringer added an interception, as the Tornadoes were driving into Trucker territory.

“Our kids came out and battled,” Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said. “We have a lot of moving parts right now with some of the injuries we’ve had and the kids are stepping up. It may not be as pretty as it looks lately, but kids are making plays and they’re giving us everything they have.”

Rashod Raymore put the Truckers on the board in the first quarter on a three-yard carry. He finished with 67 yards on nine carries, while Trevon added 54 yards on 13 rushes.

“Both Raymore’s are doing an outstanding job for us. They’re playing on a ton of plays. My hat’s off also to Blake Obringer. He does a great out there of keeping kids calm and keeping the offense and defense rolling,” MacFarland added.

Obringer tallied four catches for 37 yards.

Brandon Haraway made the start under center for Norwalk. He completed six of his 14 passes for 41 yards, while adding 105 yards on the ground.

Haraway is filling in for injured quarterback Trenten Morrow.

Despite being on the sidelines, though, Morrow and wide receiver Griffin Rinner are still able to make an impact.

“They show great leadership on the sidelines. Both of those guys understand what it means to be a captain even though they’re not out on the field. They still have a huge role in what we’re trying to do. Trenten, I think, will be making his way back. But Griffin is probably a little more serious with his knee. But they remember last year having to have other kids step up and that’s what their going to force our kids to do,” MacFarland said.

“We came away with a victory on the road — that’s an important thing for us."