Edison cruises to win, improves to 6-0

Once the scoreboard was breached, though, Edison found its footing and cruised to a 49-0 homecoming win to stay undefeated and continue the momentum needed to finish out strong in the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division and a probable postseason appearance.

Last year Edison beat St. Mary 36-33 as part of its 12-2 season, which saw the Chargers lose in the state semi-finals. The Chargers (6-0) have won 18 of 20 games spanning the last two seasons.

Junior fullback Sam Stoll continues to impress on the field, even when he's not scoring. A week after putting up 245 rushing yards and four touchdowns against Vermilion, he finished with 186 yards and two scores. But he also set the table for his teammates, three times touching the ball in the first half that led to an Edison touchdown on its next play.

After opening the game with two punts, the Charger offense finally got going after Stoll intercepted St. Mary quarterback Danny Covol at the Panther 28 with just under two minutes left in the first quarter. Edison quarterback Braden Ehrhardt then took the first snap 28 yards to paydirt, running off the right tackle and making a burst to the endzone virtually untouched.

Ehrhardt scored his second TD on the Chargers next possession, going off right tackle again for eight yards. His touchdown run was set up by Stoll on the previous play, a 16-yard run on fourth-and-three to keep the drive alive. Stoll then put the Chargers in scoring position again, with Joseph Eskra's 5-yard touchdown run coming after Stoll's 78-yard punt return that SMCC's Danny Miller kept from going all the way.

"I guess when you have a playmaker like that, and any coach will tell you, you find ways to get him the ball," said Edison coach Jim Hall. "Whether it be offense, defense, or special teams, he's able to impact a game, and he did. He set us up with field position, with a sudden change with the turnover. He's a playmaker, and we'll continue to work in ways to get him the ball and let him do his thing."

Stoll finally got to taste the endzone with a 17-yard run with 1:50 to go until halftime, taking a hard hit at the 10 but shaking it off and muscling his way in. James Hill's fourth extra point of the half put Edison up 28-0 after two quarters of play. Hill was a perfect 7-for-7 on PAT's. Stoll added a 9-yard run to open the second half scoring, giving the Chargers a 35-0 lead after three quarters. Max Soviak added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

"We knew we would have to be perfect," SMCC coach Ryan Wikel said. "I thought we played a great first quarter and a great third quarter. Hats off to them. It seemed like any time we had a missed assignment they capitalized, which is what good teams do. I thought our kids battled harder that they have in the past. I know the score doesn't show it, but there was no quit. We played with some confidence and with some fire tonight, but it just wasn't enough. Edison is going to be a tough out. They are well-coached and do what championship teams do."

Covol led the Panther (1-5) offense with 32 yards on the ground in 13 carries, and threw for 69 yards with a 9-for-23 completion rate. The Panthers had 87 yards rushing on 26 attempts.

The Edison defense kept the Panthers off balance all night, limiting them to 156 yards of total offense. Dawson Timbs was all over the SMCC backfield, recording two sacks in the process. Brady Patterson added a third quarter interception, and Carson Ehrhardt retruned an interception 41 yards for a score with 3:06 to play for the icing on the cake.

"Credit St. Mary early, they gave us some schemes and their kids, I thought, played very well defensively," Hall said. "We had a hard time adjusting to some things they were doing. When we finally got around to getting things blocked correctly I thought we did much better on offense."

"Defensively I thought we played good all night," he added. "They had a couple of wrinkles offensively that we didn't defend well. Overall, I thought it was a good effort by our kids."

OFFENSE/DEFENSE: Four the third time in six games, Edison has scored 49 points. Exactly. The Chargers have put up over 50 points on two other occassions. Last week the Chargers put up 647 total yards against Vermilion, and finished last night with 444 total yards, including 294 on the ground. St. Mary continues to struggle on offense, having scored just 19 points through six games.

UP NEXT: Edison finishes the season with three game on the road, including next week at one-loss Clyde. It's lone remaining home game is against undefeated Port Clinton. This stretch through the SBC Bay Division that will determine a conference title and a postseason berth.

"You get to a point in the season wheere you are playing for something, and that's where we're at," Hall added. "We have got to go on the road and play, and play well. That'ws what you sign up for, and it's there. Our guys are excited to be in that position."

St. Mary plays Saturday, October 8 at Strobel Field against Lakota in an SBC River Division matchup.