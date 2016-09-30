Eagles romp Trojans for Homecoming win

The attitude led them to a 35-0 win over South Central on Friday night for an early start to the Homecoming celebration.

The Eagles scored early and often and pitched a shutout to boot to take home the Firelands Conference win. The Eagles also responded well after losing their star running back, Blake Anderson, in last week’s win over Mapleton.

“It is great when you bring the ball out and score on the first possession,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. “It is what we have to do when we are a couple men down. We had four starters out tonight and we have to get them healthy. I am proud of the way the kids played. A lot of people were picking us as an upset special, but we have kids that can play.”

After Anderson went down, the Eagles were looking for players to come in and fill the giant hole left by the bruising runner. Monroeville saw a trio of players step up on Friday night.

Logan Benfer and Colten Millis spear-headed the backfield while quarterback Adam Rogers posted big numbers in the win. Benfer and Millis combined for 116 yards on the ground while Benfer added 134 yards through the air and a score. Millis found the end zone three times in the first half on runs of 16, 16 and 5. It was the passing game that caught the Trojans off guard.

“We love to run the ball, but we can throw the ball too,” Stecher said. “I am old school, I would rather run the ball. Tonight we took what the defense gave us. Defensively, we were lights out. The kids are responding well.”

Player of the game: Rogers threw for 192 yards completing nine passes with one going for a 69-yard score to Benfer in the second quarter.

“We have to have him play,” Stecher said. “He is a great quarterback and sees the field really well. He has a great command of the offense, but we have to get him in space. We have to continue to make him comfortable back there. We will keep bringing him along and building the confidence.”

Play of the game: The Eagles gave up just 113 yards of total offense on Friday night, and it was a defensive play that got the Eagles rolling. With time winding down on the half and the Trojans back to punt, Hogan Scheid rushed the punter only to be met by an SC blocker. He proceeded to drive his opponent back and into the punter blocking the punt and giving the Eagles the field position it needed to score again before the half. Millis ran in a 5-yard score to make it 28-0 at intermission.

With the Eagles needing one more score to force a running clock, the Trojans came out of the locker room determined to not let that happen. The Eagles didn’t score again into time expired on the third quarter when Dominic Ruffing pounded it in from five yards out.

“We still need to come out and put teams away,” Stecher said. “South Central came out and hung tough. We just need to come out and put teams away. When there is blood in the water, we need to attack.”

The Trojans couldn’t find consistency on offense and seemed to shoot themselves in the foot with penalties when they did get things going.

“It is tough to answer questions in a game like this,” South Central coach Wayne Hinkle said. “I thought we had a great game plan but it just didn’t click. We would get things going and there would be a flag on the field. But we have to be able to bounce back and play. The kids are great kids and I love them all. They will bounce back.”

aWith only 113 yards of total offense, 66 coming from quarterback Aaron Lmoreaux, Hinkle admitted the game was lost in the trenches.

“We didn’t handle them up front and had some dropped passes,” Hinkle said. “We will work on those and make sure the kids are in the right position to be successful.”

The win moves the Eagles to 6-0 on the season. The homecoming victory may have sparked something in the Eagles moving forward.

“This was a big game for our kids because they came out and realized we can still do this,” Stecher said. “It will bode well for us down the road and I am so proud of them.”

The Eagles travel to New London next week.

South Central falls to 2-4 with a homecoming game against Mapleton looming.

“It is our homecoming and we are going to go out and bet back to where we were last week,” Hinkle said.

