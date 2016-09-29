Who are contenders and who are pretenders?

Norwalk (3-2, 1-1) at Tiffin Columbian (1-4, 0-2)

The Truckers go on the road looking for another Northern Ohio League victory against the Tornados. This one is huge for Norwalk who is sitting in eighth place in Division II Region 10. With the Top 8 spots seeing Week 11, the Truckers cannot afford a slip up in a winnable game. They are also right in the thick of things in the NOL race with just one loss and games against the Top 2 teams coming up. Friday night may not be an easy road, at least not as easy as it looked a couple weeks ago. Since, do-it-all senior Griffin Rinner sustained a season ending injury and season-opening quarterback Trenten Morrow has been listed as questionable for Week 6 after missing the Truckers’ win over Ontario on Homecoming with a shoulder injury. Brandon Haraway stepped in and delivered and has piled up 388 passing yards in a game and a half under center.

Key players: With weapons in short supply due to injuries, expect the Raymore Brothers to see a lot of action. Trevon and Rashod both had great games last week with Rashod piling up 73 yards and a pair of scores while Trevon added 74 yards on the ground. Expect even bigger things from these two on Friday night.

St. Paul (5-0, 2-0) at Plymouth (2-3, 0-2)

The Flyers take the trip to Big Red Country for another Firelands Conference contest after taking care of business last week against New London. Another area team looking to keep pace in the playoff race, St. Paul sits in fourth place in Division VII Region 25 even with a win over Tiffin Calvert. Coach John Livengood cannot be pleased with that placement, but he likely doesn’t care and is just looking to take care of more business for the next five weeks. It will be interesting to see how Colton Service follows up his 4-touchdown performance.

The Big Red walked away with a very bad taste in their mouths after the overtime loss to South Central in Week 5. It will be interesting to see how they respond on Friday against a team they haven’t beaten since 1994. Will they come out looking to shock the FC or will the effects of last week’s loss still show?

Key players: St. Paul will get what it gets from its 3-headed monster backfield in Service, Derek Gross and Nick Lukasko. But the player to really watch is Joey Catalano. With two interceptions last week and a kicking game that is as good as it gets in high school football, he could be the game-changer on Friday. For Plymouth, it is wide receiver Austin Nester. The past two weeks, Nester and quarterback Kade Collins have hooked up for big plays. If they can do the same in Week 6, the Big Red might be alright.

South Central (2-3, 1-1) at Monroeville (5-0, 2-0)

The Eagles are another team who was bitten by the injury bug when star running back Blake Anderson went down with a broken leg. South Central is coming off of that overtime win against Plymouth and could be looking to continue the turn to its season. The Eagles are sitting in second place in the OHSAA polls in Division VII Region 25 and will need to continue winning if they hope to keep that spot. May be easier said than done with Anderson missing. The Trojans need to continue to ride that high they were on after beating their rival on OT. This could be the upset special of Week 6.

Key players: Someone will have to step up for the Eagles with hopes of replacing Anderson. It may take more than one guy. Colten Millis chipped in last week adding over 100 yards rushing, but look for Logan Benfer to get more touches as well. Both are playmakers and could be the 2-man solution to replacing such a dynamic back. For South Central, it all starts and ends with Aaron Lamoreaux. If he can set the example early, his team will follow. Look for him to get going early and often.

Western Reserve (0-5, 0-2) at New London (1-4, 0-2)

Something has to give in this one. Either Western Reserve had to snap that 5-game losing streak or New London snaps its 4-game losing streak. his will be the game that decides how the rest of the season goes for both squads. Western was near this point last season and ended up 5-5 while New London had the same start it had last season. This one came out in NL’s favor in 2015, will it again?

Key players: This one will be decided by New London’s Jacob Molnar and Western’s Josh Fries. Who ever can control the run game will likely come out on top. Molnar had 90 yards against St. Paul last week; no number to sneeze at with that defense. It will also come down to who can stop who. NL is giving up nearly 50 points a game while Western is giving up 48. This one may be a barn burner.

SMCC (1-4, 0-2) at Edison (5-0, 2-0)

It doesn’t look like Edison is missing a beat from last season’s playoff team. Sitting in third in Division V Region 18 in the OHSAA Computer Polls, the Chargers likely won’t move after Week 6. They should have a lay up against SMCC. But things will get harder moving forward with a visit to Clyde next week. Look for the Chargers to sure some things up in this one.

Key players: Sam Stoll showed last week why he should not be overlooked by leading the area in rushing. But it is Braden Ehrhardt with the spotlight in this one. After a breakout performance in Week 1, the QB has been as consistent as any player in the area. Expect a big game out of him this week.

Shelby (4-1, 1-1) at Willard (1-4, 0-2)

Things really are looking up in Flashes Country as Ethan Daub is approaching 1,000 passing yards on the season and leads the NOL. With weapons like Nick Cofer and Josh Buerger, if the Flashes were in any other conference other than the NOL, they could be a .500 team or better heading into Week 7. This one may be another long one for Willard faithful, but things are looking up and the future looks better.

Key players: Daub, Cofer and Buerger are what make the Willard offense tick, but if they can get Chad Maul rolling in the run game, that passing game could open up even wider. Watch for Willard to try to establish things on the ground before airing it out.

