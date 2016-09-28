Four area teams in the playoff hunt

The Norwalk Truckers are in eighth in Division II Region 10 with a 3-2 record.

The Edison Chargers are in third in Division V Region 18 with a 5-0 record.

The New London Wildcats are in 17th in Division VI Region 22 with a 1-4 record.

The Willard Flashes are in 20th in Division VI Region 22 win a 1-4 record.

The Western Reserve Roughriders are in 26th in Division VI Region 22 with an 0-5 record.

The Monroeville Eagles are in second in Division VII Region 25 with a 5-0 record.

The St. Paul Flyers are tied for fourth in Division VII Region 25 with a 5-0 record.

The South Central Trojans are in 10th in Division VII Region 25 with a 2-3 record.

The Plymouth Big Red are in 14 in Division VII Region 26 with a 2-3 record.

The Top 8 schools from each region advance to Week 11. Below are the Top 12 teams from each region from Division I to VII released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Tuesday.

Division I

Region 1 - 1. Massillon Jackson (5-0) 13.4, 2. Stow-Munroe Falls (5-0) 12.6, 3. Canton McKinley (4-1) 11.9, 4. Lakewood St. Edward (4-1) 11.2, 5. Solon (4-1) 10.55, 6. Canton GlenOak (4-1) 10.25, tie-7. Euclid (3-2) 7.3, tie-7. North Canton Hoover (3-2) 7.3, 9. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-1) 6.75, 10. Austintown-Fitch (3-2) 6.25, 11. Mentor (2-3) 6.15, tie-12. Shaker Hts. (3-2) 5.05, tie-12. Cleveland Heights (3-2) 5.05

Region 2 - 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-0) 15.6347, 2. Dublin Jerome (5-0) 11.9, 3. Medina (5-0) 10.55, 4. Findlay (5-0) 10.1, 5. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-1) 9.0, 6. Elyria (3-2) 7.3, 7. Tol. Whitmer (3-2) 7.25, 8. Parma (4-1) 7.2, 9. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-2) 7.15, 10. Newark (3-2) 5.5, 11. Lorain (3-2) 4.9172, 12. Brunswick (1-4) 3.35

Region 3 - 1. Dublin Coffman (4-1) 14.7, 2. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-0-1) 12.2657, 3. Upper Arlington (5-0) 12.2, 4. Pickerington Central (4-1) 11.9, 5. Hilliard Bradley (5-0) 11.25, 6. Springfield (3-2) 9.5, 7. Pickerington North (4-1) 8.95, 8. Reynoldsburg (4-1) 8.55, 9. Gahanna Lincoln (4-1) 7.398, 10. Hilliard Davidson (3-2) 5.8, 11. Beavercreek (4-1) 5.4, 12. Lancaster (2-3) 4.898

Region 4 - 1. Cin. Colerain (5-0) 17.0, 2. Cin. Elder (4-1) 11.2626, 3. Lebanon (4-1) 10.85, 4. Cin. St. Xavier (3-2) 10.0, 5. Mason (4-1) 9.35, 6. Fairfield (4-1) 8.35, 7. Clayton Northmont (3-2) 7.95, 8. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-2) 7.1323, 9. Hamilton (3-2) 6.8, 10. Springboro (3-2) 5.05, 11. Cin. Oak Hills (2-3) 5.0, tie-12. Centerville (2-3) 4.5, 12. Tie-Cin. Sycamore (2-3) 4.5

Division II

Region 5 - 1. Warren G. Harding (5-0) 13.75, 2. Bedford (5-0) 13.7, 3. Chardon (5-0) 10.2907, 4. Copley (4-1) 10.05, 5. Aurora (4-1) 9.7, 6. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (5-0) 9.65, 7. Akron Ellet (5-0) 9.4, 8. Hudson (4-1) 9.25, 9. Barberton (3-2) 7.25, 10. Painesville Riverside (3-2) 6.3, 11. Maple Hts. (3-2) 5.9, 12. Willoughby South (2-3) 5.45

Region 6 - 1. Avon (5-0) 14.75, 2. Holland Springfield (5-0) 9.8, 3. Grafton Midview (4-1) 9.75, 4. Avon Lake (4-1) 9.25, 5. Olmsted Falls (4-1) 8.6, 6. Westlake (3-2) 8.55, 7. Medina Highland (4-1) 8.5424, 8. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-1) 8.35, 9. Tol. St. John's (4-1) 7.85, 10. Sylvania Northview (3-2) 5.55, 11. Tol. Waite (3-2) 4.7202, tie-12. Fremont Ross (2-3) 4.7, tie-12. Wadsworth (2-3) 4.7

Region 7 - 1. Uniontown Lake (4-1) 9.35, 2. Worthington Kilbourne (4-1) 8.85, 3. Cols. Franklin Hts. (5-0) 8.8, 4. Wooster (4-1) 8.7, 5. Massillon Perry (3-2) 8.4, 6. Cols. West (5-0) 8.2, 7. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-0) 7.7, 8. Westerville North (3-2) 7.4, 9. Massillon Washington (3-2) 7.1, 10. Mansfield Senior (3-2) 6.7, 11. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-2) 6.6, 12. Dublin Scioto (3-2) 6.3

Region 8 - 1. Cin. Turpin (5-0) 11.4, 2. Cin. Princeton (4-1) 10.1, tie-3. Cin. La Salle (3-2) 9.25, tie-3. Miamisburg (4-1) 9.25, 5. Troy (4-1) 9.0, 6. Kings Mills Kings (4-1) 8.95, 7. Vandalia Butler (3-2) 8.15, 8. Trenton Edgewood (4-1) 8.05, 9. Cin. Walnut Hills (4-1) 7.2, 10. Lima Senior (3-2) 5.75, 11. Cin. Anderson (3-2) 5.1, 12. Harrison (2-3) 5.05

Division III

Region 9 - 1. Alliance Marlington (5-0) 12.15, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-1) 8.998, 3. New Philadelphia (4-1) 8.4, 4. Warren Howland (3-2) 7.4, 5. Chesterland West Geauga (3-2) 6.25, 6. Poland Seminary (3-2) 6.1, 7. Louisville (3-2) 5.9, tie-8. Niles McKinley (3-2) 5.7, tie-8. Medina Buckeye (4-1) 5.7, 10. Richfield Revere (3-2) 5.6, 11. Canfield (3-2) 5.55, 12. Carrollton (3-2) 5.5263

Region 10 - 1. Sandusky (5-0) 10.75, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (5-0) 10.3938, 3. Bowling Green (4-1) 8.95, 4. Clyde (4-1) 8.15, 5. Sandusky Perkins (3-2) 7.4, tie-6. Parma Padua Franciscan (3-2) 6.95, tie-6. Hunting Valley University School (4-1) 6.95, 8. Norwalk (3-2) 6.9374, 9. Ashland (3-2) 6.65, 10. Tol. Woodward (4-1) 6.3, 11. Lexington (3-2) 5.55, 12. Cle. John Hay (2-2) 4.2778

Region 11 - 1. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-0) 14.2, 2. Bexley (5-0) 9.85, 3. Cols. Beechcroft (5-0) 9.35, 4. Chillicothe (4-1) 8.7, 5. Marietta (4-1) 8.2899, 6. Whitehall-Yearling (3-2) 7.1909, 7. The Plains Athens (4-1) 7.05, 8. Cols. Hamilton Township (3-2) 7.0, 9. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-2) 6.7, 10. Cols. Independence (3-2) 6.3, 11. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (3-2) 6.2, 12. Thornville Sheridan (4-1) 5.95

Region 12 - 1. Franklin (5-0) 13.45, 2. Trotwood-Madison (4-1) 10.0, 3. St. Marys Memorial (5-0) 9.65, 4. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-0) 9.3, 5. Wapakoneta (5-0) 9.25, 6. Wilmington (4-1) 7.95, 7. Norwood (4-1) 7.8, 8. Bellbrook (4-1) 7.1, 9. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-1) 6.9, 10. New Richmond (4-1) 6.05, 11. Greenville (3-2) 5.85, 12. Day. Belmont (3-2) 5.5

Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Perry (5-0) 12.05, 2. Mantua Crestwood (4-1) 10.25, 3. Peninsula Woodridge (5-0) 9.2, 4. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-1) 8.65, 5. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-1) 8.2, 6. Struthers (4-1) 8.1909, 7. Hubbard (4-1) 6.95, 8. Cortland Lakeview (3-2) 6.7, 9. Oberlin Firelands (4-1) 6.4, 10. Conneaut (3-2) 6.35, tie-11. Ravenna Southeast (3-2) 5.75, tie-11. Streetsboro (3-2) 5.75

Region 14 - 1. Port Clinton (5-0) 10.0, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-0) 9.6, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (5-0) 8.85, 4. Bellevue (4-1) 8.15, 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (5-0) 8.1, 6. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (5-0) 7.8, 7. Napoleon (4-1) 7.7, 8. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-2) 7.05, 9. Oak Harbor (2-3) 5.0, 10. Caledonia River Valley (2-3) 3.9, 11. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-2) 3.6, 12. Fostoria (2-3) 3.55

Region 15 - 1. Johnstown-Monroe (5-0) 12.2, 2. Steubenville (5-0) 10.5449, 3. Shelby (4-1) 9.35, 4. Heath (5-0) 9.3, 5. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 8.55, 6. Cambridge (4-1) 7.1798, 7. Hebron Lakewood (4-1) 6.55, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (4-1) 6.2, 9. Wintersville Indian Creek (4-1) 5.5, 10. Amanda-Clearcreek (2-3) 5.3, 11. Newark Licking Valley (2-3) 5.15, 12. Canal Fulton Northwest (3-2) 4.9

Region 16 - 1. Cin. Wyoming (5-0) 10.35, 2. Waverly (5-0) 9.4, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (4-1) 9.1, 4. Germantown Valley View (4-1) 8.7, tie-5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-1) 7.8, tie-5. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-0) 7.8, 7. Washington C.H. Washington (5-0) 7.4, 8. Middletown Madison (4-1) 6.25, tie-9. Circleville Logan Elm (3-2) 6.15, tie-9. Day. Dunbar (4-1) 6.15, 11. Cin. Taft (3-2) 5.55, 12. Chillicothe Unioto (3-2) 5.15

Division V

Region 17 - 1. Garrettsville Garfield (5-0) 8.95, 2. North Lima South Range (5-0) 8.15, 3. Leavittsburg LaBrae (3-2) 6.55, 4. Orwell Grand Valley (4-1) 6.1788, 5. Youngstown Liberty (3-2) 6.15, 6. Wickliffe (4-1) 6.05, 7. Warrensville Hts. (3-2) 5.95, 8. Sullivan Black River (4-1) 5.45, 9. Rootstown (4-1) 5.4, 10. Magnolia Sandy Valley (3-2) 5.3, 11. Warren Champion (3-2) 5.0, 12. Columbiana Crestview (2-3) 4.8

Region 18 - 1. West Salem Northwestern (5-0) 10.6, 2. Creston Norwayne (4-1) 9.05, 3. Milan Edison (5-0) 8.8, 4. Pemberville Eastwood (4-1) 8.45, 5. Swanton (5-0) 7.8, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (4-1) 7.05, 7. Doylestown Chippewa (4-1) 6.45, 8. Wooster Triway (4-1) 5.7, 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton (3-2) 5.5, 10. Genoa Area (4-1) 5.3667, 11. Orrville (3-2) 5.2, 12. Rossford (3-2) 4.8

Region 19 - 1. Wheelersburg (5-0) 9.7, 2. Coshocton (4-0) 8.5556, 3. Belmont Union Local (5-0) 8.5, 4. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0) 8.25, 5. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0) 7.95, 6. Minford (4-1) 6.9, 7. Cadiz Harrison Central (3-2) 6.8, 8. Portsmouth (4-1) 6.3, 9. Ironton Rock Hill (4-1) 6.0, 10. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-2) 5.8, 11. Piketon (4-1) 5.6, 12. Nelsonville-York (3-2) 5.15

Region 20 - 1. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (5-0) 11.4, 2. Coldwater (5-0) 11.35, 3. Anna (4-1) 7.25, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (4-1) 6.85, 5. Cin. Madeira (4-1) 6.6, 6. Brookville (3-2) 5.85, 7. Richwood North Union (4-1) 5.8, 8. Versailles (2-3) 5.1, 9. Jamestown Greeneview (4-1) 5.05, 10. Cin. Aiken (2-3) 4.5, tie-11. Bethel-Tate (2-3) 4.2, tie-11. Camden Preble Shawnee (3-2) 4.2

Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-0) 8.8, tie-2. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (4-1) 8.1, tie-2. Kirtland (5-0) 8.1, 4. Lisbon David Anderson (4-1) 6.7, 5. Columbia Station Columbia (3-2) 6.05, 6. Columbiana (4-1) 5.85, 7. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-1) 5.5, 8. Independence (4-1) 5.35, tie-9. New Middletown Springfield (3-2) 5.05, tie-9. Smithville (4-1) 5.05, 11. Brookfield (3-2) 4.7737, 12. Dalton (3-2) 4.55

Region 22 - 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-0) 9.05, 2. Liberty Center (4-1) 8.4, 3. Bucyrus Wynford (5-0) 7.4, 4. Defiance Ayersville (5-0) 6.45, 5. Attica Seneca East (5-0) 5.65, 6. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-2) 5.25, 7. Sherwood Fairview (3-2) 4.7, 8. Van Buren (3-2) 4.55, 9. Gibsonburg (4-1) 4.35, 10. Carey (2-3) 4.0, 11. Defiance Tinora (3-2) 3.7, 12. Northwood (3-2) 3.4

Region 23 - 1. Newark Cath. (4-1) 9.9, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (5-0) 7.4, 3. Chesapeake (5-0) 7.0273, 4. Hannibal River (4-0) 6.1111, 5. Centerburg (4-1) 5.35, 6. Bainbridge Paint Valley (3-2) 5.0, 7. Barnesville (4-1) 4.95, 8. Bellaire (3-2) 4.7162, 9. Cardington-Lincoln (3-2) 4.6, 10. Grandview Hts. (3-2) 4.4, 11. Chillicothe Southeastern (3-2) 4.3, 12. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-1) 4.25

Region 24 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-1) 7.55, 2. Delphos Jefferson (4-1) 7.3, 3. Mechanicsburg (5-0) 6.1, tie-4. Williamsburg (3-2) 6.0, tie-4. Harrod Allen East (4-1) 6.0, 6. Spencerville (4-1) 5.95, 7. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-1) 5.0, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-2) 4.8, 9. St. Henry (3-2) 4.75, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (3-2) 4.5469, 11. Cin. Country Day (3-2) 4.3918, 12. Casstown Miami East (4-1) 4.15

Division VII

Region 25 - 1. Mogadore (5-0) 8.95, 2. Monroeville (5-0) 7.35, 3. Warren John F. Kennedy (5-0) 7.2, tie-4. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (4-1) 6.0, tie-4. Norwalk St. Paul (5-0) 6.0, 6. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (4-1) 5.2717, 7. Toronto (4-1) 5.2, 8. East Canton (2-3) 3.85, 9. Windham (3-2) 3.5141, 10. Greenwich South Central (2-3) 3.2, 11. Sebring McKinley (2-3) 3.15, tie-12. Malvern (2-3) 2.9, tie-12. Newbury (3-2) 2.9

Region 26 - 1. Lucas (4-1) 6.25, 2. Convoy Crestview (4-1) 6.0, tie-3. Leipsic (4-1) 5.45, tie-3. Edgerton (4-1) 5.45, 5. McComb (4-1) 5.35, 6. Tiffin Calvert (3-2) 4.9, 7. Delphos St. John's (3-2) 4.65, tie-8. Arlington (3-2) 3.95, tie-8. Hicksville (3-2) 3.95, 10. Lakeside Danbury (3-2) 3.65, 11. North Baltimore (3-2) 3.6, 12. Lima Perry (2-3) 2.45

Region 27 - 1. Racine Southern (5-0) 6.65, 2. Shadyside (5-0) 6.45, 3. Portsmouth Sciotoville (5-0) 6.25, 4. Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-1) 5.8, 5. Waterford (4-1) 5.25, 6. Glouster Trimble (3-2) 4.2, 7. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-2) 4.1202, 8. Danville (2-3) 4.1, 9. Reedsville Eastern (3-2) 3.85, 10. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3-2) 3.65, 11. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (4-1) 3.6071, 12. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (2-3) 3.25

Region 28 - 1. Covington (5-0) 8.25, 2. Troy Christian (4-1) 5.9, 3. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-1) 5.65, 4. Fort Recovery (4-1) 5.5, 5. DeGraff Riverside (4-1) 4.35, 6. Ada (3-2) 4.25, 7. Springfield Cath. Central (4-1) 4.1, 8. Sidney Lehman Cath. (3-2) 3.8, 9. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-2) 3.45, 10. Minster (2-3) 2.95, 11. Cin. Hillcrest (3-2) 2.9, 12. Lockland (2-3) 2.55