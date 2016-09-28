logo
Four area teams in the playoff hunt

By JAKE FURR Reflector Sports Editor jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com • Today at 5:30 PM

If the high school football season was just five weeks long, the Reflector would see four area schools making trips to the post season with one more approaching the bubble. The Norwalk Truckers, St. Paul Flyers, Monroeville Eagles and Edison Chargers would all see a post season. Here is how each school in the area looks as Week 6 approaches:

The Norwalk Truckers are in eighth in Division II Region 10 with a 3-2 record.

The Edison Chargers are in third in Division V Region 18 with a 5-0 record.

The New London Wildcats are in 17th in Division VI Region 22 with a 1-4 record.

The Willard Flashes are in 20th in Division VI Region 22 win a 1-4 record.

The Western Reserve Roughriders are in 26th in Division VI Region 22 with an 0-5 record.

The Monroeville Eagles are in second in Division VII Region 25 with a 5-0 record.

The St. Paul Flyers are tied for fourth in Division VII Region 25 with a 5-0 record.

The South Central Trojans are in 10th in Division VII Region 25 with a 2-3 record.

The Plymouth Big Red are in 14 in Division VII Region 26 with a 2-3 record.

The Top 8 schools from each region advance to Week 11. Below are the Top 12 teams from each region from Division I to VII released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Tuesday.

Division I

Region 1 - 1. Massillon Jackson (5-0) 13.4, 2. Stow-Munroe Falls (5-0) 12.6, 3. Canton McKinley (4-1) 11.9, 4. Lakewood St. Edward (4-1) 11.2, 5. Solon (4-1) 10.55, 6. Canton GlenOak (4-1) 10.25, tie-7. Euclid (3-2) 7.3, tie-7. North Canton Hoover (3-2) 7.3, 9. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-1) 6.75, 10. Austintown-Fitch (3-2) 6.25, 11. Mentor (2-3) 6.15, tie-12. Shaker Hts. (3-2) 5.05, tie-12. Cleveland Heights (3-2) 5.05

Region 2 - 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-0) 15.6347, 2. Dublin Jerome (5-0) 11.9, 3. Medina (5-0) 10.55, 4. Findlay (5-0) 10.1, 5. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-1) 9.0, 6. Elyria (3-2) 7.3, 7. Tol. Whitmer (3-2) 7.25, 8. Parma (4-1) 7.2, 9. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-2) 7.15, 10. Newark (3-2) 5.5, 11. Lorain (3-2) 4.9172, 12. Brunswick (1-4) 3.35

Region 3 - 1. Dublin Coffman (4-1) 14.7, 2. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-0-1) 12.2657, 3. Upper Arlington (5-0) 12.2, 4. Pickerington Central (4-1) 11.9, 5. Hilliard Bradley (5-0) 11.25, 6. Springfield (3-2) 9.5, 7. Pickerington North (4-1) 8.95, 8. Reynoldsburg (4-1) 8.55, 9. Gahanna Lincoln (4-1) 7.398, 10. Hilliard Davidson (3-2) 5.8, 11. Beavercreek (4-1) 5.4, 12. Lancaster (2-3) 4.898

Region 4 - 1. Cin. Colerain (5-0) 17.0, 2. Cin. Elder (4-1) 11.2626, 3. Lebanon (4-1) 10.85, 4. Cin. St. Xavier (3-2) 10.0, 5. Mason (4-1) 9.35, 6. Fairfield (4-1) 8.35, 7. Clayton Northmont (3-2) 7.95, 8. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-2) 7.1323, 9. Hamilton (3-2) 6.8, 10. Springboro (3-2) 5.05, 11. Cin. Oak Hills (2-3) 5.0, tie-12. Centerville (2-3) 4.5, 12. Tie-Cin. Sycamore (2-3) 4.5

Division II

Region 5 - 1. Warren G. Harding (5-0) 13.75, 2. Bedford (5-0) 13.7, 3. Chardon (5-0) 10.2907, 4. Copley (4-1) 10.05, 5. Aurora (4-1) 9.7, 6. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (5-0) 9.65, 7. Akron Ellet (5-0) 9.4, 8. Hudson (4-1) 9.25, 9. Barberton (3-2) 7.25, 10. Painesville Riverside (3-2) 6.3, 11. Maple Hts. (3-2) 5.9, 12. Willoughby South (2-3) 5.45

Region 6 - 1. Avon (5-0) 14.75, 2. Holland Springfield (5-0) 9.8, 3. Grafton Midview (4-1) 9.75, 4. Avon Lake (4-1) 9.25, 5. Olmsted Falls (4-1) 8.6, 6. Westlake (3-2) 8.55, 7. Medina Highland (4-1) 8.5424, 8. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-1) 8.35, 9. Tol. St. John's (4-1) 7.85, 10. Sylvania Northview (3-2) 5.55, 11. Tol. Waite (3-2) 4.7202, tie-12. Fremont Ross (2-3) 4.7, tie-12. Wadsworth (2-3) 4.7

Region 7 - 1. Uniontown Lake (4-1) 9.35, 2. Worthington Kilbourne (4-1) 8.85, 3. Cols. Franklin Hts. (5-0) 8.8, 4. Wooster (4-1) 8.7, 5. Massillon Perry (3-2) 8.4, 6. Cols. West (5-0) 8.2, 7. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-0) 7.7, 8. Westerville North (3-2) 7.4, 9. Massillon Washington (3-2) 7.1, 10. Mansfield Senior (3-2) 6.7, 11. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-2) 6.6, 12. Dublin Scioto (3-2) 6.3

Region 8 - 1. Cin. Turpin (5-0) 11.4, 2. Cin. Princeton (4-1) 10.1, tie-3. Cin. La Salle (3-2) 9.25, tie-3. Miamisburg (4-1) 9.25, 5. Troy (4-1) 9.0, 6. Kings Mills Kings (4-1) 8.95, 7. Vandalia Butler (3-2) 8.15, 8. Trenton Edgewood (4-1) 8.05, 9. Cin. Walnut Hills (4-1) 7.2, 10. Lima Senior (3-2) 5.75, 11. Cin. Anderson (3-2) 5.1, 12. Harrison (2-3) 5.05

Division III

Region 9 - 1. Alliance Marlington (5-0) 12.15, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-1) 8.998, 3. New Philadelphia (4-1) 8.4, 4. Warren Howland (3-2) 7.4, 5. Chesterland West Geauga (3-2) 6.25, 6. Poland Seminary (3-2) 6.1, 7. Louisville (3-2) 5.9, tie-8. Niles McKinley (3-2) 5.7, tie-8. Medina Buckeye (4-1) 5.7, 10. Richfield Revere (3-2) 5.6, 11. Canfield (3-2) 5.55, 12. Carrollton (3-2) 5.5263

Region 10 - 1. Sandusky (5-0) 10.75, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (5-0) 10.3938, 3. Bowling Green (4-1) 8.95, 4. Clyde (4-1) 8.15, 5. Sandusky Perkins (3-2) 7.4, tie-6. Parma Padua Franciscan (3-2) 6.95, tie-6. Hunting Valley University School (4-1) 6.95, 8. Norwalk (3-2) 6.9374, 9. Ashland (3-2) 6.65, 10. Tol. Woodward (4-1) 6.3, 11. Lexington (3-2) 5.55, 12. Cle. John Hay (2-2) 4.2778

Region 11 - 1. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-0) 14.2, 2. Bexley (5-0) 9.85, 3. Cols. Beechcroft (5-0) 9.35, 4. Chillicothe (4-1) 8.7, 5. Marietta (4-1) 8.2899, 6. Whitehall-Yearling (3-2) 7.1909, 7. The Plains Athens (4-1) 7.05, 8. Cols. Hamilton Township (3-2) 7.0, 9. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-2) 6.7, 10. Cols. Independence (3-2) 6.3, 11. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (3-2) 6.2, 12. Thornville Sheridan (4-1) 5.95

Region 12 - 1. Franklin (5-0) 13.45, 2. Trotwood-Madison (4-1) 10.0, 3. St. Marys Memorial (5-0) 9.65, 4. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-0) 9.3, 5. Wapakoneta (5-0) 9.25, 6. Wilmington (4-1) 7.95, 7. Norwood (4-1) 7.8, 8. Bellbrook (4-1) 7.1, 9. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-1) 6.9, 10. New Richmond (4-1) 6.05, 11. Greenville (3-2) 5.85, 12. Day. Belmont (3-2) 5.5

Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Perry (5-0) 12.05, 2. Mantua Crestwood (4-1) 10.25, 3. Peninsula Woodridge (5-0) 9.2, 4. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-1) 8.65, 5. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-1) 8.2, 6. Struthers (4-1) 8.1909, 7. Hubbard (4-1) 6.95, 8. Cortland Lakeview (3-2) 6.7, 9. Oberlin Firelands (4-1) 6.4, 10. Conneaut (3-2) 6.35, tie-11. Ravenna Southeast (3-2) 5.75, tie-11. Streetsboro (3-2) 5.75

Region 14 - 1. Port Clinton (5-0) 10.0, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-0) 9.6, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (5-0) 8.85, 4. Bellevue (4-1) 8.15, 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (5-0) 8.1, 6. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (5-0) 7.8, 7. Napoleon (4-1) 7.7, 8. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-2) 7.05, 9. Oak Harbor (2-3) 5.0, 10. Caledonia River Valley (2-3) 3.9, 11. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-2) 3.6, 12. Fostoria (2-3) 3.55

Region 15 - 1. Johnstown-Monroe (5-0) 12.2, 2. Steubenville (5-0) 10.5449, 3. Shelby (4-1) 9.35, 4. Heath (5-0) 9.3, 5. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 8.55, 6. Cambridge (4-1) 7.1798, 7. Hebron Lakewood (4-1) 6.55, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (4-1) 6.2, 9. Wintersville Indian Creek (4-1) 5.5, 10. Amanda-Clearcreek (2-3) 5.3, 11. Newark Licking Valley (2-3) 5.15, 12. Canal Fulton Northwest (3-2) 4.9

Region 16 - 1. Cin. Wyoming (5-0) 10.35, 2. Waverly (5-0) 9.4, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (4-1) 9.1, 4. Germantown Valley View (4-1) 8.7, tie-5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-1) 7.8, tie-5. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-0) 7.8, 7. Washington C.H. Washington (5-0) 7.4, 8. Middletown Madison (4-1) 6.25, tie-9. Circleville Logan Elm (3-2) 6.15, tie-9. Day. Dunbar (4-1) 6.15, 11. Cin. Taft (3-2) 5.55, 12. Chillicothe Unioto (3-2) 5.15

Division V

Region 17 - 1. Garrettsville Garfield (5-0) 8.95, 2. North Lima South Range (5-0) 8.15, 3. Leavittsburg LaBrae (3-2) 6.55, 4. Orwell Grand Valley (4-1) 6.1788, 5. Youngstown Liberty (3-2) 6.15, 6. Wickliffe (4-1) 6.05, 7. Warrensville Hts. (3-2) 5.95, 8. Sullivan Black River (4-1) 5.45, 9. Rootstown (4-1) 5.4, 10. Magnolia Sandy Valley (3-2) 5.3, 11. Warren Champion (3-2) 5.0, 12. Columbiana Crestview (2-3) 4.8

Region 18 - 1. West Salem Northwestern (5-0) 10.6, 2. Creston Norwayne (4-1) 9.05, 3. Milan Edison (5-0) 8.8, 4. Pemberville Eastwood (4-1) 8.45, 5. Swanton (5-0) 7.8, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (4-1) 7.05, 7. Doylestown Chippewa (4-1) 6.45, 8. Wooster Triway (4-1) 5.7, 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton (3-2) 5.5, 10. Genoa Area (4-1) 5.3667, 11. Orrville (3-2) 5.2, 12. Rossford (3-2) 4.8

Region 19 - 1. Wheelersburg (5-0) 9.7, 2. Coshocton (4-0) 8.5556, 3. Belmont Union Local (5-0) 8.5, 4. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0) 8.25, 5. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0) 7.95, 6. Minford (4-1) 6.9, 7. Cadiz Harrison Central (3-2) 6.8, 8. Portsmouth (4-1) 6.3, 9. Ironton Rock Hill (4-1) 6.0, 10. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-2) 5.8, 11. Piketon (4-1) 5.6, 12. Nelsonville-York (3-2) 5.15

Region 20 - 1. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (5-0) 11.4, 2. Coldwater (5-0) 11.35, 3. Anna (4-1) 7.25, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (4-1) 6.85, 5. Cin. Madeira (4-1) 6.6, 6. Brookville (3-2) 5.85, 7. Richwood North Union (4-1) 5.8, 8. Versailles (2-3) 5.1, 9. Jamestown Greeneview (4-1) 5.05, 10. Cin. Aiken (2-3) 4.5, tie-11. Bethel-Tate (2-3) 4.2, tie-11. Camden Preble Shawnee (3-2) 4.2

Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-0) 8.8, tie-2. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (4-1) 8.1, tie-2. Kirtland (5-0) 8.1, 4. Lisbon David Anderson (4-1) 6.7, 5. Columbia Station Columbia (3-2) 6.05, 6. Columbiana (4-1) 5.85, 7. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-1) 5.5, 8. Independence (4-1) 5.35, tie-9. New Middletown Springfield (3-2) 5.05, tie-9. Smithville (4-1) 5.05, 11. Brookfield (3-2) 4.7737, 12. Dalton (3-2) 4.55

Region 22 - 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-0) 9.05, 2. Liberty Center (4-1) 8.4, 3. Bucyrus Wynford (5-0) 7.4, 4. Defiance Ayersville (5-0) 6.45, 5. Attica Seneca East (5-0) 5.65, 6. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-2) 5.25, 7. Sherwood Fairview (3-2) 4.7, 8. Van Buren (3-2) 4.55, 9. Gibsonburg (4-1) 4.35, 10. Carey (2-3) 4.0, 11. Defiance Tinora (3-2) 3.7, 12. Northwood (3-2) 3.4

Region 23 - 1. Newark Cath. (4-1) 9.9, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (5-0) 7.4, 3. Chesapeake (5-0) 7.0273, 4. Hannibal River (4-0) 6.1111, 5. Centerburg (4-1) 5.35, 6. Bainbridge Paint Valley (3-2) 5.0, 7. Barnesville (4-1) 4.95, 8. Bellaire (3-2) 4.7162, 9. Cardington-Lincoln (3-2) 4.6, 10. Grandview Hts. (3-2) 4.4, 11. Chillicothe Southeastern (3-2) 4.3, 12. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-1) 4.25

Region 24 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-1) 7.55, 2. Delphos Jefferson (4-1) 7.3, 3. Mechanicsburg (5-0) 6.1, tie-4. Williamsburg (3-2) 6.0, tie-4. Harrod Allen East (4-1) 6.0, 6. Spencerville (4-1) 5.95, 7. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-1) 5.0, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-2) 4.8, 9. St. Henry (3-2) 4.75, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (3-2) 4.5469, 11. Cin. Country Day (3-2) 4.3918, 12. Casstown Miami East (4-1) 4.15

Division VII

Region 25 - 1. Mogadore (5-0) 8.95, 2. Monroeville (5-0) 7.35, 3. Warren John F. Kennedy (5-0) 7.2, tie-4. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (4-1) 6.0, tie-4. Norwalk St. Paul (5-0) 6.0, 6. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (4-1) 5.2717, 7. Toronto (4-1) 5.2, 8. East Canton (2-3) 3.85, 9. Windham (3-2) 3.5141, 10. Greenwich South Central (2-3) 3.2, 11. Sebring McKinley (2-3) 3.15, tie-12. Malvern (2-3) 2.9, tie-12. Newbury (3-2) 2.9

Region 26 - 1. Lucas (4-1) 6.25, 2. Convoy Crestview (4-1) 6.0, tie-3. Leipsic (4-1) 5.45, tie-3. Edgerton (4-1) 5.45, 5. McComb (4-1) 5.35, 6. Tiffin Calvert (3-2) 4.9, 7. Delphos St. John's (3-2) 4.65, tie-8. Arlington (3-2) 3.95, tie-8. Hicksville (3-2) 3.95, 10. Lakeside Danbury (3-2) 3.65, 11. North Baltimore (3-2) 3.6, 12. Lima Perry (2-3) 2.45

Region 27 - 1. Racine Southern (5-0) 6.65, 2. Shadyside (5-0) 6.45, 3. Portsmouth Sciotoville (5-0) 6.25, 4. Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-1) 5.8, 5. Waterford (4-1) 5.25, 6. Glouster Trimble (3-2) 4.2, 7. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-2) 4.1202, 8. Danville (2-3) 4.1, 9. Reedsville Eastern (3-2) 3.85, 10. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3-2) 3.65, 11. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (4-1) 3.6071, 12. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (2-3) 3.25

Region 28 - 1. Covington (5-0) 8.25, 2. Troy Christian (4-1) 5.9, 3. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-1) 5.65, 4. Fort Recovery (4-1) 5.5, 5. DeGraff Riverside (4-1) 4.35, 6. Ada (3-2) 4.25, 7. Springfield Cath. Central (4-1) 4.1, 8. Sidney Lehman Cath. (3-2) 3.8, 9. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-2) 3.45, 10. Minster (2-3) 2.95, 11. Cin. Hillcrest (3-2) 2.9, 12. Lockland (2-3) 2.55

