Picks Column | Week 5 will be tough

But before we jump the gun, Week 5 will be a very exciting one and there aren’t many gimmies on the schedule. What does that mean? My record will suffer even more, though I did go a perfect 10-0 last week, so there!

Anyway, enough of my bragging, let’s get to some picks that are likely going to knock me off of my high horse.

Ontario (2-2) at Norwalk (2-2)

It is homecoming for the Truckers and they will be ready to play. Though, they will miss Trenten Morrow if he is still out. Brandon Haraway isn’t a bad option though. Pick—Norwalk

New London (1-3) at St. Paul (4-0)

The Flyers host homecoming against New London. Another layup for St. Paul. Pick—St. Paul

Monroeville (4-0) at Mapleton (2-2)

Mapleton is a smash-mouth football team, but the Eagles could be called a smash-your-entire-body football team. Blake Anderson runs wild in this one. Pick—Monroeville

Edison (4-0) at Vermilion (2-2)

Can’t pick against the Chargers until they give me a reason not to. They are just playing too good right now. Pick—Edison

Western Reserve (0-4) at Crestview (3-1)

The Roughriders are enduring a rough start to the season. Friday night may not be much better. Cougars are locked and loaded. Pick—Crestview

Plymouth (2-2) at South Central (1-3)

Although my old friend Coach Genders wants to give his team some extra motivation, my record cannot handle a loss right now. Have to go with the Big Red here. Pick—Plymouth

Port Clinton (4-0) at Willard (1-3)

Port Clinton should have a night running the football. Can Willard air it out enough to pull off the upset? Pick—Port Clinton

Col. Crawford (3-1) at Seneca East (4-0)

In a game featuring my old coverage area, this one is going to be a fun one to watch over in Attica. Colonel Crawford gave Wynford a game after getting down early last week and Seneca East has a stud quarterback. It is a toss up, my quarter says the Eagles. Pick—Colonel Crawford

Clyde (3-1) at Perkins (3-1)

Talk about a hard hitting game; this one is going to get nasty. In an attempt to gain one game on our pick ‘em leader, going with Perkins here. Pick—Perkins

Tiffin Columbian (1-3) at Bellevue (3-1)

No way the Redmen lose this one. It may get ugly if Bellevue tries to make a statement for the computer polls. Pick—Bellevue

