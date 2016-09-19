logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar
Cleveland Browns

Kessler set to start Sunday

By Reflector Sports Staff • Updated Today at 3:19 PM

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will start their third quarterback in three weeks on Sunday at Miami when they travel to take on the Dolphins.

Josh McCown has been ruled out Sunday after suffering a left shoulder injury in last week’s 25-20 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The team’s starter at the beginning of the season, Robert Griffin III, also suffered a left shoulder injury that has him out for 8-12 weeks.

Kessler will be the 26th quarterback to start for Cleveland since 1999. The Browns will also be without starting center Cameron Erving and rookie defensive end Carl Nassib. Erving suffered a bruised lung while Nassib broke his had and is requiring surgery.

Recommended for You