Kessler set to start Sunday

Josh McCown has been ruled out Sunday after suffering a left shoulder injury in last week’s 25-20 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The team’s starter at the beginning of the season, Robert Griffin III, also suffered a left shoulder injury that has him out for 8-12 weeks.

Kessler will be the 26th quarterback to start for Cleveland since 1999. The Browns will also be without starting center Cameron Erving and rookie defensive end Carl Nassib. Erving suffered a bruised lung while Nassib broke his had and is requiring surgery.