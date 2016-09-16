Wildcats drop tough FC game to Mounties

"Our guys are working on our belief", said New London head coach Brad Pickens after the game. "We know how to do things well, it's just not coming at the right time."

The Wildcats would get on the scoreboard with zeroes on the second quarter clock when Dane Matthews hooked up with Billy Woodmancy on a fifteen yard post route. Matthews would find Jake German for the two point conversion to make it 42-8 at the half.

Mapleton's Jake Farmer found Gage Barone who broke several tackles on his way to a 27 yard touchdown strike with 6:23 left in the third quarter for his sixth touchdown on the night. Farmer twice found receiver Garrett Haynes for first half scoring strikes, and hit Chase David for a four yard scoring strike with 5:12 left in the first quarter. Farmer also ran in scores from three, and two yards out in the first half.

New London put a stop to the running clock that started at the beginning of the second half with a Jake Gerlak interception that was returned 35 yards for a touchdown with 2:43 left in the game. Matthews found receiver Jacob Molnar for 32 and 67 touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Mapleton's Farmer finished 17-of-25 for 256 yards and four touchdowns in the air to go with 8 carries for 16 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Krause had 16 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown. David had six catches for 113 yards and a score, while Garrett Haynes had five catches for 64 yards an two scores. Barone finished with seven catches 94 yards and a touchdown to go with an interception on defense. Backup quarterback Gage Scurlock finished 2-0f-3 for 25 yards including an 18 yard touchdown catch from Garrett Hartley.

New London's Dane Matthews was 8-of-20 for 191 yards and three touchdowns, while teammate Billy Woodlands had 115 return yards and one catch for a fifteen yard touchdown. Jacob Molnar finished with four catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns