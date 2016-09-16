Truckers lose Morrow in loss to Whippets

But two drives in the third quarter helped the Shelby Whippets come away with the 29-15 Northern Ohio League win at Whitney Field.

The Truckers lost more than a game; senior quarterback Trenten Morrow went down with a right shoulder injury early in the first quarter and never returned. Sophomore Brandon Haraway took over and conducted a 15-point first half as the Truckers and Whippets went into the halftime locker room tied.

But the Whippets came out and scored on their first two drives of the third quarter and that was all Shelby needed to bring home the win.

“Adversity hit us and we lost Trenten who is a two-way player and a huge leader for us,” Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said. “Brandon stepped in and drove us down to get us back in the game at halftime; I couldn’t ask for anything better than that.”

Haraway orchestrated two touchdown drives in the second quarter — his 18-yard run and his 42-yard passing score to Blake Obringer. But the Truckers had no answer to begin the second half and couldn’t get much going on the offensive end.

“Second half, they came out and their run game got to us,” MacFarland said. “They put together two big drives and two of our drives kind of sputtered out. We had the opportunities, but we went from having a full arsenal to missing a major piece. Brandon is a heck of an athlete, but during the week we prepared as if Trenten was going to be there all game. I am proud of the way we played and the heart we had against one of the top teams in the NOL.”

Player of the game: MacFarland was impressed with the way his sophomore QB stepped in and handled the pressure. Haraway finished 18-for-40 passing for 212 yards and the TD. He ran the ball 16 times for 76 yards and a score as he accounted for both Trucker touchdowns. He also connected with Brandon Boetticher for a 2-point conversion.

“His poise is great,” MacFarland said. “He is an athletic young man who is very smart in the class room. Usually we are trying to get him the ball on the parameter, but putting the ball in his hands every snap is not a bad thing. We are excited about what he is going to do in our future, but we didn’t think it would be so early.”

Play of the game: Facing a fourth-and-2, the Truckers opted to go for it from the Shelby 42-yard line. Haraway found Obringer on a slant and the speedy receiver dashed across the goal line. Down 15-13, Norwalk opted to go for two. Haraway took the snap and scrambled left, where Whippet defenders closed in and left Boetticher open in the back corner of the end zone. Haraway lofted the ball up and tied the ballgame at 15 in the second quarter.

“They didn’t know about him so he surprised some people,” MacFarland said of his sophomore back-up. “He runs the ball hard and they answered by bringing more pressure. We put a lot of pressure on him at the end with fourth downs and he just hasn’t had those reps. He will and he will continue to improve each week.”

Obringer caught eight balls for 112 yards and a score while Griffin Rinner caught six passes for 54 yards. Haraway was the team’s leading rusher. The Truckers were able to pick off Shelby’s Division I prospect quarterback Brennan Armstrong twice — once by Haraway and another by Boetticher.

Shelby (4-0) saw Armstrong throw for 76 yards and a touchdown and run for 134 yards and a score. But it was Devon Brooks who ran wild. He ran for 225 yards on 30 carries and a pair of touchdowns.

The Truckers (2-2) host Ontario (3-1) next week for an emotional homecoming contest.

“I look forward to just being with these kids another week and preparing,” MacFarland said. “They come in and they work hard every day. They do the little things. They are great young men to be with. Homecoming is special for them — especially our seniors.”

