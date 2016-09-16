Streaks rout Willard in NOL opener

The Streaks (4-0, 1-0 NOL) got on the board with a pair of touchdowns from Nathan Delk within 15 minutes of each other.

Delk caught a 37-yard pass from Ja'vez Alexander for the first score with 10:32 to play in the first quarter, then ran in an interception with 10:15 to play for a quick 14-0 lead.

Max Corso kicked the PATs for both touchdowns en route to a perfect 8 for 8 performance.

The Streaks made it 21-0 with 2:12 to play in the first as Alexander connected with Cavon Croom on a 29-yard touchdown pass.

In the second quarter, Willard started the scoring off as Nick Cofer caught a 42-yard TD pass from Ethan Daub with 8:27 to go. The Flashes' kick was blocked to make it 21-6.

With 5:55 to go in the half, Sandusky increased its lead to 29-6 as Eian Sherman scored on a 61-yard run and Koree Hodgkinson caught the 2-point conversion pass.

Willard scored its second and final touchdown with 5:36 to play in the first half as Daub found Josh Buerger for a 55-yard TD pass. The Flashes' 2-point conversion attempt failed, to make it 29-12.

Sandusky added two more TDs in the second quarter as Sherman ran in a 72-yard score and Alexander ran in from two yards out to make it 43-12 at halftime.

The Blue Streaks scored a trio of touchdowns in the second half as Croom scored on a 47-yard run, Tarrence Reed scored on a 26-yard run and Terrion Stewart scored on a 59-yard run.

Alexander completed 10-of-16 passes for 168 yards two touchdowns, while Daub was 10-of-20 passing for 260 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sherman finished with five carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while Stewart had two carries for 67 yards and Croom had two carries for 52 yards.