Eagles ground and pound Big Red

Monroeville coach Scott Stecher has himself horse — maybe two— in running backs Blake Anderson and Colton Millis.

In Friday’s 35-21 win over Plymouth, Anderson amassed 178 yards and two touchdowns, while Millis finished with 70 yards for a pair of scores.

The victory puts Monroeville at 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Firelands Conferece, while Plymouth dropped to 2-2, 0-1.

Despite getting on the board with their first possession, the Big Red couldn’t keep up with the Eagles.

Dylan Carroll punched the ball in from the 1-yard line with 6:22 in the first period. Austin Roblin added the point-after, giving Plymouth a 7-0 lead.

However, Monroeville then went on to score 28 unanswered points.

First, It was Anderson who dove into the end zone from a yard out with 3:02 in the first period. The two-point conversion was good, giving the Eagles an 8-7 advantage.

In the second quarter, Monroeville scored again on a 31-yard rush from Millis. The PAT was no good, but the Black and Gold were leading 14-7.

Then, just before the first half ended, Logan Myers reeled in a pass from quarterback Adam Rogers for a 29-yard score on 4th and 14.

Millis added another 1-yard TD late in the third to give the Eagles a 28-7 lead.

“Colton has got some speed. We’ve got some speed on this team that people underestimate,” Stecher said.

On Plymouth’s ensuing drive, Kade Collins launched the ball deep downfield to Austin Nester. Nester broke away from his defender and scored on a 75-yard strike.

Just 43 seconds later, though, Anderson struck again — this time for 51 yards.

The Big Red rounded out the scoring with a four-yard run from Collins with 2:04 remaining in the game.

“I’m super glad we’re 4-0 right now,” Stecher said. “But we need to act like we’ve been here before, because with these kids it’s a learning process. We’re trying to learn and get to a place where we are better than we were last year. We had our spurts where we played really well.”

Stecher believes that the game-changer was when Gage Blackford caught a pass from Rogers that later set up Myers’s score just before the half.

“He caught the ball, but he also had to fight for those extra yards to get the first. That was probably the play of the game right there,” he said.

"But my hat is off to Plymouth. It was a hard-hitting game. They are by far the hardest hitting team we’ve faced all year. There were kids all over ground for both teams. It was a ‘Rock ‘em, sock ‘em’ type game tonight."

Josh Dove led the Big Red defense with 10 tackles, as Jared Prosser had nine and Seth Bailey and Carroll each added eight.

Nester led all Plymouth rushers with 31 yards, while Carroll and Collins had 28 and 26, respectively.

Collins was 2 for 7 passing for 109 yards.

“I tip my hat to Monroeville, they played hard,” Plymouth coach Mark Genders said. “We didn’t play with a lot of focus tonight. This good one week, down one week needs to stop. We just didn’t have a lot of emotion involved. This is not the same team we had last week. I blame myself. We need to get them ready. We need to coach better. We need to play better and we have to pick the pieces up and get back to work.

“We put ourselves in some bad situations with some penalties, a dropped snap here or there. It really put ourselves behind the 8-ball. We all struggled. We didn’t execute the way we needed to. We’re going to get back to the drawing board and get back to work,” Genders said.

Next week, the Big Red take on South Central, while Monroeville is slated to play Mapleton.