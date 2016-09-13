MacFarland, Truckers ready to take on NOL foes one last time

The Truckers (2-1) will host Shelby (3-0) on Friday to open league action. The Whippets are currently ranked No. 2 in Div. IV Region 15.

Shelby is led by junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Armstrong already has received offers from Ohio University, Iowa State, Virginia and the University of North Carolina and even attended a camp at Ohio State during the summer.

For Coach Chris MacFarland and the Truckers though, the battle for the NOL is sitting front in center in their minds.

“This is the last NOL run,” MacFarland said. “We’ve got to go out and and we’ve got to match (Shelby). They are one of the top-two teams — if not the favorite. They’ve got a great quarterback. But we’ll be at home to open it up. We’re excited about getting ready to prepare again and getting another opportunity.”

In Friday’s 9-7 against Lexington, the Norwalk defense didn’t allow a score (the Minutemen defense scored on a fumbled snap in the end zone). Three Truckers — Griffin Rinner, Blake Obringer and Drake Neuberger — had interceptions last week.

MacFarland believes that stout defense will be ready to play on Friday.

“I think the coaches will have our guys prepared again. We’ll have everything the way we want it. The defense just has to play hard. Hopefully the weather will break a little bit and we’re not dealing with all this heat. (Last) Tuesday and Wednesday were not great days to be outside practicing, but they got the stuff in and they did what they needed to and I think they’ll bring a high level every week.”