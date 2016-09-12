7 NFL week 1 things to know: Speed option wins forever

Here's a look at seven of the top moments from week one of season 97:

1. Even cutting off one of their heads doesn't kill the Patriots.

No Tom Brady? No problem. Jimmy Garoppolo was solid at quarterback while Bill Belichick's boys beat a good Arizona team on the road. Thanks for nothing, Carson.

Tom Brady who?

2. The Bengals started a tough opening-season slate with a big win at the New York Jets, who battered Andy Dalton but couldn't contain A.J. Green. Cincinnati turned a stat that would typically indicate a disaster into a winning formula.

3. The Browns are still terrible....

Sam Bradford has two career games with at least 275 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT and 100+ QB rating.

Carson Wentz just did that in his first start.

4. ... But Terrelle Pryor might be pretty good.

5. Injuries bit multiple teams, most devastatingly the Texans and Chargers.

6. Everyone in Dallas was psyched to see what the rookie backfield of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott could do, but a fourth-year receiver ultimately ruined opened day at JerryWorld as Terrance Williams inexplicably failed to get out of bounds to stop the clock with the Cowboys moving into position for a field goal that could have won the game.

7. There were lots of dramatic finishes, including in Kansas City where the Chiefs won on Alex Smith's option keeper in overtime.

Who says this league is boring?

