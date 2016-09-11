Flyers able to hold off Senecas in a playoff type matchup

Well, on Saturday night, they did.

Despite running all over Tiffin Calvert for the better part of three quarters, St. Paul nearly gave up a 17-point lead and ultimately, the win.

However, a much-needed sack by the Flyer defense came at just the right time.

With the ball near midfield and about 20 seconds on the clock, Tyler Cunningham and Owen Moffit were able to plow through the Calvert offensive line and trap Seneca quarterback Park Hemminger for a loss. More importantly, though, was the fact that Calvert had no timeouts remaining to stop the clock.

The Senecas then tried to lateral a pass to keep their hopes alive, but to no avail as receiver Robby Paul was tackled before he could toss the ball to a teammate.

Calvert got on the board first on the opening drive. Hemminger found Paul in the middle of the end zone for a score.

The Flyers (3-0) found pay dirt in the second quarter, when Derek Gross found a hole and took the ball 49 yards for a score. Joey Catalano added the point-after to tie the game at 7-7.

Just a couple minutes later, Gross scored again, this time on a three-yard rush, giving St. Paul a 14-7 lead.

Just before halftime, Catalano nailed a 24-yard field goal, which very well could have been the difference in the game.

Colton Service capped off the Flyers’ scoring in the third quarter on a 49-yard dash. St. Paul had chances to put up more points, but a pair of fumbles and a missed field goal kept the Senecas in the game.

Hemminger tossed a 12-yard touchdown with 7:06 left in the fourth. However, the PAT failed, making the score 24-13.

Calvert then recovered the onside kick, but Nick Lukasko picked off Hemminger before the Senecas could do anything.

With 4:23 remaining in the game, Hemminger took the ball eight yards for a score. The score was set up by a Gross fumble at the St. Paul 25-yard line. The two-point conversion was no good, but the Senecas were only trailing 24-19 with 4:23 left.

Lukasko missed field goal wide right to give Calvert one final chance.

The Senecas were able to pick up a couple first downs, including a fourth down conversion before Moffit and Cunningham took Hemminger down.

Gross rushed for 202 yards on 22 attempts for two touchdowns. Service rushed 15 times for 152 yards and two catches for 48 yards. Lukasko was 7-of-10 passing for 89 yards.

“It doesn't matter how many yards you rush for if you turn the ball over, and unfortunately we didn't do a very good job of securing the football tonight,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “Defensively, I thought after the opening drive we got in better position and the kids reacted better, which allowed us to pressure their quarterback a little more.

“A hard fought game with momentum swinging back and forth. But when you have two teams who are perennial playoff programs, you get this type of atmosphere and it came down to the wire. Coach Fox is one of the best coaches out there, and when you play his teams you have to be ready for anything,” Livengood said.

Tiffin Calvert coach Todd Fox is a 1991 Willard graduate.

“We kind of stalled there for a while, we had to answer to Coach (Larry) Fisher's defense, he changed some things up on us,” Fox said.

“We thought we had an opening there in the fourth quarter, we found a groove, but it was just a little too late. Anytime you come here, this is what you get. I think we're a very good team and we'll get better from this point forward.

“St. Paul and Coach Livengood, the way they go about it and play the game, we model ourselves after them. Seven years ago when I took the job, that's what we wanted to do. So it’s usually a slugfest when you play here and that was the end result,” Fox said.

St. Paul will open Firelands Conference play on Friday, when they go to Western Reserve.