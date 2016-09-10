Wellington routs New London

Junior quarterback Dane Mathews had a successful night throwing the football as he was 14 for 31 with 273 yards and five touchdowns while classmate Dylan Wallace was his favorite target catching six balls for 101 yards and a score. Billy Woodmancy added two receptions for 62 yards and two TDs while Jacob Molnar caught one pass for 46 yards and a score.

Molnar also piled up the rushing yards with 17 carries and 129 yards with a touchdown.

The Wildcats (1-2) begin Firelands Conference play next week in a home game against Mapleton.

WELLINGTON— For lovers of high scoring football, Wellington was the place to be on Friday night, as the Dukes bested New London by a count of 66-42 in a non-league contest.