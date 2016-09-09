Norwalk referee works in nationally-televised football games

The 49-year-old Domino Pizza franchisee worked the Indiana State game in Week 1. This week it is the 350-mile drive to MacComb, Ill., for the Western Illinois contest. Valparaiso, Ind., is the following week.

“Our schedule is yet to be determined for the month of October,” said Gfell, of Norwalk.

Although Gfell has worked games that involved a Big 10 team in the past, that is not in the cards this year.

“All we know is that we have a full 10-game schedule in the Missouri Valley Conference and then possible post-season or possibly a bowl game,” he said.

Gfell is on an entirely new crew this year, one that includes referee Rich Edwards from Indianapolis. Although other members are from the Indianapolis and Chicago areas. Back judge Justin Staehr either drives or flies to the game site from his home in North Dakota.

“Our supervisor used a drafting method this year, allowing the referees to fill their crews by choice,” Gfell said. “In this way, no one knows if it was his first choice as far as my case, the field judge position.”

Gfell, after many years working with his father, Dr. Larry Gfell, on a high school crew, used his attendance at Rule Study Meetings to branch out in 2006 to Div. III college games, many of them in the Ohio Athletic Conference and the North Central Athletic Conference. He worked six years in the NCAC before taking still another step up to a split season between the NCAC and Div.V II football in the GLIAC, a conference that includes Ashland.

“I worked in the GLIAC for two years before I moved to Div. I football in 2015,” Steve Gfell said. “One of my games was in Fargo, N.D., for the North Dakota State game. This one I flew to.”

Gfell’s game fee takes into consideration how far he has to commute.

A Big 10 schedule is still one of the goals for the Norwalk businessman.

“The flow chart for officials as far as conference transition is really quite simple,” he said. “It is a Missouri Valley Conference crew member (who) supplies the needs of the Mid-American Conference. The next transition is to the Big 10.

“There are any number of variables,” Gfell said.

“No. 1 is if a spot becomes available in the transition process, it has to be your position, in my case a field judge. And equally important, every Missouri Valley Conference official is graded during every game. He is then ranked by position, one through seven, that being the number of games every weekend in the conference. One of the ways you know how you graded out is if you get a post-season or bowl assignment. And that’s a good thing.”