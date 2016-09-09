Bellevue defeats Clyde, 66-22

Quarterback Alec Foos ran 31 times for 229 yards and six touchdowns on the ground — and threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-20 pass attempts as the Redmen scored seven first-half touchdowns en route to a 66-22 victory Friday.

Ben Smith caught three passes for 114 yards for the Redmen, while McPeak made two catches for 40 yards count for two touchdowns.

With the Fliers (2-1) inside the Bellevue 10-yard line with less than a minute to go in the half while trailing 44-22 — Bellevue's Treston Francis stepped in front of a Lucas Nicely pass and returned it 84 yards to the Clyde 16 with 13 seconds left in the half.

After three straight incomplete passes, Foos and the Redmen (2-1) still had one second remaining. They made it count, as Foos connected with McPeak for a 16-yard touchdown pass as time expired — giving Bellevue the back-breaking score and 52-22 halftime lead.

Clyde 14 8 0 0 — 22

Bellevue 14 38 8 6 — 66

Scoring

C — Lucas Nicely 2 run (PAT)

B — Alec Foos 2 run (Ben Smith pass from Foos)

C — Tanner Davenport 68 pass from Nicely (PAT)

B — Foos 3 run (pass failed)

B — Foos 15 run (pass failed)

B — Foos 16 run (Foos run)

B — Foos 4 run (Foos run)

C — Nicely 7 run (Nicely run)

B — McPeak 24 pass from Foos (Bryce Ray run)

B — McPeak 16 pass from Foos (Ray run)

B — Foos 2 run (Foos run)

B — Ethan Hundley 17 run (run failed)