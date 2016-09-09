Collins, Big Red pound Flashes

On Friday night, he pointed to his sophomore QB, Kade Collins, to carry the Big Red and that he did to the tune of a 37-20 backyard rivalry win over Willard.

“Coming on the road in a backyard brawl at Willard and playing as physical as we did, we really set the tone on both sides of the ball,” Genders said. “We had a few mental breakdowns late that we can contribute to growing pains. But I am really proud of the way my coaching staff coached this week. They worked and our players worked. This is what happens when you work hard at practice.”

Plymouth did set the tone early and it was that they were going to score early and often. Junior fullback Seth Bailey was a work horse from the opening kickoff after piling up 47 yards on the opening drive and finishing it off with a 4-yard pounding run. The big Red would strike twice more before the half — two touchdown passes from Collins, first to Logan Myers from 15 yards out and again to Chandler Dials from 40 yards away.

Collins admitted the game plan worked to perfection in the first half and it made him a more relaxed QB in the second half.

“It boosted my confidence so much, but I have to give the credit to my teammates,” Collins said. “We had a game plan to come here and kick their butts.”

Willard wouldn't go away quiet though as they took the opening drive of the second half and saw Jarett Sowers pound in a score from eight yards out making it 20-7. But the Big Red answered on two straight drives to put the game out of reach 34-7. Willard quarterback Ethan Daub struck twice in the fourth on a 3 yard pass to Sowers and a 65-yard strike to Josh Buerger.

Player of the Game: Collins accounted for three touchdowns on the evening. He was 8 for 11 for 123 yards and two touchdowns while running the football eight times for 65 yards and another score. A change in how the QB was managed seemed to make all the difference on Friday night.

“He had a rough week last week and we decided to take him off of the defensive side of the ball,” Genders said. “(Assistant coach) Hunter (Bailey) and I worked with him a lot this week to regroup and calm him down. He was doing so much thinking on both sides of the ball and that is understandable. He is a sophomore still. To his credit, he put himself is good positions to make plays. That is why he is here; that is why he is doing this and starting for us. We have been waiting on this; we have that kind of faith in him.”

“It was a little shaky at first at the beginning of the season,” Collins said. “I was just nervous. But now I think I am ready for the challenge and hopefully more wins follow.”

Play of the game: With time running down and the game seemingly out of reach, The Flashes let Daub run wild. With 2:06 left, Daub found Buerger for a 65-yard bomb cutting the lead to 37-20. Willard then recovered the onside kick and found the end zone two plays later on a Daub 51-yard pass, but it was called back due to holding.

The Big Red picked off the next pass to seal the win. Plymouth intercepted Daub three times — Anthony Montgomery, Bailey and Dylan Carroll accounting for those. Jacob Prosser also recovered a fumble giving the Big Red four turnovers on the evening.

“We are still trying to learn how to win,” Devier said. “But we are still making too many mistakes and I take responsibility for that. We are either coaching that or letting it happen. You can't be first and 15 and win the football game. You can't have four turnovers and win the football game. If you want to look at straight stats, 92 percent of the time, the team with more turnovers loses the game.”

Bailey ran the ball 13 times for 88 yards and a score while adding that pick to his resume. Carroll added 64 yards on the ground while Austin Nester ran for just seven yards but scored a touchdown. The big Red piled up 224 yards on the ground and 347 of total offense.

For Willard, Daub was 13 of 27 though the air for 219 yards and two scores. Burger was his favorite receiver with two catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Sowers caught three balls for 27 yards and a score. Dorian Holida added two catches for 67 yards.

The win pushes Plymouth to 2-1 heading into Firelands Conference play. What does that mean for the Big Red?

“It means momentum,” Genders said. “I am going to let them have 24 hours, but then we are going to get ready for one of the best teams in the conference in Monroeville.”

Willard falls to 1-2, but a sense of change went through the Flashes crowd on Friday. They host Sandusky next week.

“We still have some games we can really win,” Devier said. “Our goal is to compete. When you have been beat down it is hard to not fold up tent down 14-0. The kids here are wonderful and the community has been incredibly supportive. But as a coaching staff we have to do a better job.”

@JakeFurr11

419-571-9333