Teams prepare for final tuneups

Norwalk at Lexington

This is a game featuring two team who have improved since last season. Last week, Lexington put the fear into Shelby, but came away short handed in a 17-14 loss. Norwalk jumped back on the win wagon in a 40-20 blowout over Cleveland John Hay. As both teams come in at 1-1, neither will want to enter conference play a sub-.500 team. This should be a fun one to see.

Players to watch: Trenten Morrow found success through the air last week with three touchdown passes in the first half — two more were called back because of penalties. Blake Obringer continues to prove he is one of the best — if not the best — receiver in the area. Brandon Haraway had a breakout game in Week 2 with two rushing and one receiving TD. Add in the Raymore brothers, Rashod and Trevon, and the Truckers have weapons all over the field.

St. Paul vs Tiffin Calvert

The Senecas are 1-1 after a season-opening win over Hopewell-Loudon and a big loss to Swanton. The Flyers found the passing game last week, which spells trouble for their opponents who now have to worry about the deep ball as well as the pounding run game. The Flyers got off to a bit of a slow start against Fremont St. Joseph last week because of an unexpected Streaks’ defensive attack. They adjusted well and rolled to a running-clock win.

Players to watch: Nick Lukasko threw for four TDs in the first half last week. The confidence-building performance may have the Flyers’ coaching staff more confident in the passing game. Derek Gross went from dominating runner to dominating receiver with three TD catches. Thane Crabbs went from guard to fullback and scored a pair of second half TDs. He could be a game-changer going forward for the Flyers.

Monroeville vs Margaretta

The Eagles quietly are proving they are one of the top teams in the area with their 2-0 start. They are averaging a staggering 44 points per game so far in 2016 — the highest scoring average so far in the Firelands Conference. They are taking on a Margaretta team which is hard to figure out. After a Week 1 loss to Willard, it seemed the Polar Bears were in for a long season. Then they handed Western Reserve a 44-33 loss. The Eagles should be able to put a lot of points on the board.

Players to watch: This week’s Reflector player of the week — Blake Anderson — carried the football a staggering 33 times in last week’s 41-7 win over Sandusky St. Mary. He piled up over 200 yards and reached the end zone twice. Look for him to carry the ball early and often for the Eagles.

Western Reserve at Edison

One of two games that feature two area teams against each other in Week 3. It pits one team looking to continue to grow after losing a star-studded senior class last season against a team hoping to avoid another slow start. The Chargers cruised to two early season wins why the Roughriders are hoping to avoid an 0-3 start.

Players to watch: For the Chargers, the dynamic duo of Braden Ehrhardt and Sam Stoll are likely to be the two players featured in what seems to be an unstoppable offense. Mason Hall is a ballhawk on defense and is a threat to pick off a pass on just about every play. For Western, if Matt Perkins and Colton Puder can connect on some big plays, the Roughriders could be in this one. Josh Fries is a workhorse in the back field after carrying the ball 27 times for 112 yards and two scores last week.

Plymouth at Willard

This is the second Week 3 game pitting two local teams against each other, though it is only the second time in history they played. With not far to travel, Plymouth should have a decent crowd on hand and with Willard on the rebound with an exciting new offense, this one should be another fun one to watch. The teams couldn't be more different. Willard likes to spread out the defense and take shots downfield while Plymouth enjoys the ground-and-pound game.

Players to watch: Willard’s Ethan Daub could have a field day throwing the football. He will be looking to get the bad taste out of his mouth from last week. Plymouth’s Dylan Carroll and Seth Bailey should get plenty of carries and — if the Big Red could control the line of scrimmage — many yards with those carries.

New London at Wellington

After a long trip in Week 2, the Wildcats travel again this time to 0-2 Wellington. With a win, NL could be a 2-1 ball team headed into next week’s FC opener with Mapleton. Not a bad start heading into the FC gauntlet. However, the Wildcats shouldn't look past Wellington, which was two points away from coming in at 1-1. NL needs to take care of business on the road this week.

Players to watch: The Wildcats have one of the top trios in the area in Jacob Molnar, Joe Sowder and Dane Mathews. NL needs big games from all three of them tonight to come away with the win. Molnar and Sowder will get their carries and if Sowder can put together a first half like his second half against Oberlin, the Wildcats could cruise.

South Central vs Crestline

The Trojans need this one and shouldn’t have a major problem. Crestline is still young and learning and the Trojans desperately need a win to avoid an 0-3 start going into a grueling FC schedule. And the Trojans are finally at home after playing their first two games on unfamiliar turf. It should be a layup for SC.

Players to watch: Look for Aaron Lamoreaux to have a break-out game at quarterback. It is a tough transition for the senior after earning All-FC honors as a receiver last season. Tonight should be a confidence-builder for Lamoreaux and a nice cornerstone for the remainder of the season. His younger brother, Ben Lamoreaux, is his favorite target. Expect some big numbers from those two.

