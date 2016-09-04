Eagles pound Panthers

The lightning struck again this week at Strobel Field, but this time it was Monroeville's offense, which used a strong running game to race out to a big halftime lead and cruise to a 41-7 non-conference win on Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium.

Last week St. Paul senior running back Derek Gross torched the Panther defense for over 200 yards rushing. Saturday, it was seniors Blake Anderson (209 yards) and Colten Millis (108 yards) doing the damage, each gaining over 100 yards by the half en route to 317 combined yards on the ground for the game.

The Eagles (2-0) used that prowess on the ground to open up a 27-0 lead just a little over four minutes into the second quarter, and the defense did the rest as the Panthers (0-2) struggled running the ball all night. Monroeville finished with 358 yards on the ground and 59 through the air, while SMCC had 58 yards rushing on 25 tries and 111 passing.

"We came out fast, which helped us to jump out because St. Mary is a good team," Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. "They're very well coached. Coach (Ryan) Wikel and their staff is first class. Their team is first class. It's just an honor and a privilege to play here at Strobel Field.

"We're a run first football team," he added. "We just came out fast. The kids played hard. We've just got to learn to play four consistent quarters of football. We've got a lot of work to do but overall I think we did what we needed to do tonight to run the football."

The Eagles took the opening drive 60 yards in 10 plays to set the tone. Anderson rushed seven times in the drive, scoring on an 18-yard run in which he broke two tackles and spun free at the 13-yard line to reach paydirt. He finished the night with 33 carries while adding a 7-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 22-yard score in the fourth, which broke a 16-minute scoring drought that saw Monroeville lose a fumble, suffer two interceptions, and have to punt after a drive stalled.

Millis touched the ball just six times for his yardage, the bulk of it coming on a 67-yard jaunt down the left sideline in the second quarter. Logan Benfer added a 14-yard touchdown run and sophomore Tche Leroux capped the scoring with a 2-yard plunge late in the game.

With a short field to start the fourth quarter, SMCC finally got on the board on a 35-yard run from Josiah Myers. It was the first Panther score of the season.

"We didn't play very well out of the gate," Wikel said. "I talked to the kids about that. That's two weeks in a row and we're not built to get down three scores and fight back. Although, I think our effort and intensity was much better in the second half. We at least gave ourselves a fighting chance to stay in the game.

"Bottom line, it was kind of a repeat of last week,” he added. “We've got to find a way to get better in the red zone, we've got to find a way to tackle more consistently, and to match the intensity of the team we're facing. To be honest, we're kind of taking the blows and not giving it back, although we did better in the second half."

While Stecher was pleased with his offense's output, he enjoyed the defensive effort as well.

"We had a great defensive game," he said. "Defensively we have improved leaps and bounds. the defense has come a long way. We were aggressive and we did a good job tackling, and that also showed. We're a hard-working team. that's our brand of football."

Up next

St. Mary travels to Crestview Friday for its first road game of the season, while Monroeville entertains Margaretta Friday in its home opener.

"We were able to scout (Crestview), and it's another physical football team," Wikel said. The kids will be resilient and will fight back and get it right."