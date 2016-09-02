Full weekend of football hits the area

Norwalk (0-1) vs John Hay (0-1), Today

It will be the final meeting between these two schools as Norwalk joins the Sandusky Bay Conference next season. This will be a huge turning point for the Truckers and they should really find out where the season is going to go. The key for the Truckers will be a quick start. Look for Trenten Morrow to get the passing game established early with hopes of finding a groove. Expect Blake Obringer to be targeted a lot as he is a game-changing receiver. Sophomore Trevon Raymore piled up 94 yards on the ground against a very good Port Clinton defense and will likely be a highlight of the offense for the Truckers moving forward. With Rashod Raymore in the backfield as well, the Truckers have plenty of offensive weapons to compete at a high level.

X-factor: Defense. Simple as that. The Truckers didn't have a punt return in Week 1 against Port Clinton. If Norwalk can force some 3-and-outs and win the field position game, expect a Trucker victory.

Willard (1-0) at Edison (1-0), Today

The only game that pits two Reflector schools happens in Milan today. The revamped Willard Flashes take on the football tradition Edison Chargers. This games couldn’t pit two more different opponents against each other. Willard has gone from a run-heavy to pass-heavy team in the matter of a year. Ethan Daub unleashed 30 passing attempts in Week 1 completing 20 for 306 yards and four touchdowns. The yardage was tops in the Northern Ohio League. Expect that to continue especially after a Week 1 win over Margaretta.

The Chargers love the run game, as they should. It helped them to a 50-17 Week 1 win over Firelands. Edison had just 76 yards though the air, but don't think Braden Ehrhardt can't sling the rock. He tossed a pair of touchdowns in the win. The Norwalk Reflector Player of the Week ran for 105 yards and three scores last week. Meanwhile, junior running back Sam Stoll added 145 yards on the ground. The Chargers have the run game while the Flashes have the passing game.

X-factor: The trenches. This one will be won at the line of scrimmage. Edison’s front is a load and could cause some problems for Daub if it can create pressure. Willard will also need to be at the top of its game on the defensive line and stopping the run. For Edison, it just needs to stick to its bread and butter: ground and pound.

South Central (0-1) at Rittman (1-0), Today

Week 2 will be a big test for the Trojans. Rittman dismantled Richmond Heights 47-8 last week while South Central dropped its contest to Seneca East. SC has to overcome a long travel day and its second away game in as many weeks. What the Trojans can rely on is Aaron Lamoreaux will be the go-to guy. He was a duel threat last week compiling 71 yards through the air and 90 yards on the ground including a 71-yard touchdown. He added another score through the air.

X-factor: Who will step up for the Trojans and be another offensive threat? Marcus McCormack added 36 yards on the ground while Ben Lamoreaux had 27 yards receiving adding the only touchdown catch of the game. The Trojans have weapons available.

Plymouth (1-0) vs Riverdale (1-0), Today

The Big Red were a second-half team last week at Buckeye Central. They also may have found their identity earlier than most teams in the area. They are a running team. Plymouth piled up 545 yards of total offense including 416 on the ground. They exploded for 26 unanswered points in the third quarter after a tie ball game at the half. Dylan Carroll and Seth Bailey combined for 288 yards rushing so expect the Big Red to ground and pound again. But don't sleep on Kade Collins. He can really throw. His ability combined with the run game opens up the play action pass and the Big Red could explode for long yardage at any point in the game.

X-factor: Can the Big Red keep up the run game? It might be a hard performance to duplicate, but if they can, look for another Big Red win. Also, can the Big Red avoid a slow start? After a tie game at Buckeye Central and a 26-point third, Plymouth benefitted from a slow start by the Bucks.

Western Reserve (0-1) vs Margaretta (0-1), Today

The Roughriders are looking to avoid another slow start to a football season like in 2015. Last year, this game was an overtime thriller that didn't fall Western’s way so revenge will be on the mind out in Collins. Matt Perkins and Colton Puder were the players of the week for Western as they hooked up for a 62-yard touchdown. Purer had just three catches but went for 100 yards.

X-factor: Can the Roughriders make that Week 1 to Week 2 improvement? They only reached the end zone once last week so getting the offense rolling early will be a major key in the outcome of this one.

New London (1-0) at Cuyahoga Heights (1-0), Today

The Wildcats take the trip to Cuyahoga Heights after pulling out a thriller over Oberlin last week. For the Wildcat faithful, they wouldn't mind a bit of a more lopsided victory tonight. After last season’s 14-8 loss, NL should be plenty excited to get on the field and avenge that loss. Jacob Molnar and Joe Sowder will again be the highlight in the back field. Sowder piled up 135 yard rushing in the second half while Molnar added 107 and two touchdowns. He also blocked a punt for a score.

X-factor: The passing game. The Wildcats have a dynamic quarterback in Dane Mathews who has a lot of arm strength. Oberlin picked him off four times last week. Do not expect a repeat performance as Mathews and coach Brad Pickens likely sat down in the film room a lot over the week to fix the mistakes. If Mathews has a good game throwing the football, expect the Wildcats to be in the position to win the game.

St. Paul (1-0) vs Fremont St. Joseph, Saturday

This one will possibly be the most lopsided game of Week 2. St. Joseph dropped a contest last year to a Crestline squad riding a 36-game losing streak. The Crimson Streaks lost their season-opener 39-14 to Mohawk. In the end, St. Paul will be too much to handle. Derek Gross should have a field day running the football and Colton Service should see a lot of carries. But what this game offers is the opportunity for coach John Livengood to get his passing game rolling. Nick Lukasko didn't have many attempts last week against Sandusky St. Mary’s so a comfortable lead could allow him to get some attempts and confidence under center.

X-factor: St. Paul just needs to escape without injury. This game should allow a lot of players to see the field and get that varsity experience which turns into a luxury as the season rolls along and playoffs begin.

Monroeville (1-0) at Sandusky St. Mary’s (0-1), Saturday

The Eagles got off to a quick start against Crestline and cruised. It won't be that kind of game on Saturday at Sandusky St. Mary’s. The Panthers are a talented team with a lot of athletes all over the field. But, so do the Eagles. Adam Rogers and Chayce Schaub are both extremely athletic weapons and Tche Leroux adds a dominating presence in the backfield. Blake Anderson is an option at running back that can break open a big run at anytime.

X-factor: Long layoff. With this game happening on Saturday night, the Eagles must deal with a longer practice week than normal. Can they avoid the distraction of a Saturday-night game in a huge stadium?

