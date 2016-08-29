For Browns fans, hope springs infernal

But I'm cutting myself some slack with this one. When you're writing about the Cleveland Browns, cursive seems fitting.

For Cleveland fans susceptible to PDSD — post-debacle stress disorder — it's important to manage expectations at this time of year. I don't make the rules of the sporting universe, but I've lived long enough to know Pollyanna is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Followers of less fraught franchises can afford to eagerly handicap the season in hopes that this is their year. We denizens of Browns Nation — we're a good people, just very sad — must gird our minds and spirits with whatever will get us through it.

I shoot for stoic fatalism with a side of gallows humor. Success means not shouting at the television.

Sports Illustrated helpfully set the tone last week when its NFL preview issue — the one with the Steelers on the cover — landed in my mailbox. That venerable arbiter of football fortunes predicted a 1-15 season for Cleveland.

While I cling to fatalism, SI goes straight to nihilism. But then they're the experts.

It's worth noting that the magazine predicts the Pittsburgh faithful will also end the season as losers. In the Super Bowl.

But still I plopped down in front of the television on Friday night with the dog (he doesn't know any better) to watch the Browns play. Old habits.

It probably wasn't a good omen that the Bud Light I was sipping was adorned with a Steelers logo. The bartender who rang up the 12-pack warned me the cans were skunky.

In any event, the third of the four preseason games in the NFL is commonly referred to as a dress rehearsal, because teams use it for an extended test of the units expected to be on the field when the regular season starts. That was Friday night for Cleveland and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Browns looked terrible for the most part and got blown out, so they're good to go. But at least their costumes were colorful.

That reality check notwithstanding, it's a little more challenging than usual these days to keep that Cleveland state of mind. This is the year of LeBron, after all, and baseball's Indians sit atop their division deep into August.

Normally that latter fact might feel like the setup for another big letdown to come. But LeBron James and the Cavaliers shattered Cleveland's title curse. Surely that changes things beyond basketball, right?

The aforementioned Sports Illustrated picked up on that theme in June when it bookended its piece on the Cavs' unlikely comeback triumph with a feature on the Indians' promising summer. It's oh-so-tempting to buy into the notion that the spell has been broken but good.

If you followed along during the Cavaliers' big moment, you know the power of a simple exhortation.

Believe.

That word was everywhere. Now the Browns have come along with a postscript.

Within Reason.

Even Sports Illustrated wrapped up its package on the Cavaliers' triumph and Indians' hopes with a check-in on the Browns. The headline might as well have been: Um, no.

But if you dare, Cleveland fans, let your imaginations run wild for a second. If a crowd numbering well into seven figures turned out for a party celebrating a basketball championship, just think what would happen if the Browns somehow restored their one-time glory.

I remember being in Cleveland in the late 1980s when Bernie Kosar and company had their team on the brink. The city was flat-out vibrating.

The spirit of that fan base is weary, but at heart Cleveland is a Browns town. If there were ever a football championship to celebrate there, people would have to park their cars in Ashtabula and walk in. If the Browns ever ...

Sorry. I'm back.

Truth is, I'm not really a believer in curses. There has been bad luck and bad timing, certainly, but the Browns' long-running futility results most of all from employing (and being owned by) too many people who were bad at their jobs.

That can change. Perhaps the new regime will be the one.

But for now, I'll leave you with a thought that will serve any self-respecting Browns fan well. Go Tribe.

———

©2016 the Erie Times-News (Erie, Pa.)

Visit the Erie Times-News (Erie, Pa.) at www.GoErie.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.