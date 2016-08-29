Area teams rack up six wins

St. Paul 34, St. Mary’s 0

The Flyers started out their season the same way they have for 11 consecutive years – with a Week 1 victory. This time, St. Paul had to deal with a lightening delay that stretched over an hour and 45 minutes. The contest wasn't close as the Flyers took home the 34-0 victory. Derek Gross carried the ball 23 times for 208 yards and two scores including an 89-yard rumble. He led the team with 12 tackles and an interception. Colton Service added 72 yards on the ground with a pair of scores and the Flyers attempted just eight passes. They added 388 yards of total offense and 355 of those were on the ground. A dominant run game could help quarterback Nick Lukasko get comfortable in the backfield and a good passing game may develop if the Flyers need it.

Edison 50, Firelands 17

It was the Braden Ehrhardt show on Friday night as the first-time quarterback gave Chargers’ fans reason to not worry about 2016. He collected five total touchdowns after running for 105 yards and throwing for 76 more. He reached the end zone three times one the ground and twice through the air. However; he didn't do it alone. Sam Stoll was a wrecking ball with the rock in his hands running for 145 yards and two scores in the second most lop-sided game of Week 1.

The Chargers were clicking on all cylinders and added three interceptions on defense turning them into easy scores. With 433 yards of total offense, Edison could be scary-good as the season rolls along.

Monroeville 47, Crestline 13

Though no stats were submitted, the Eagles started off 2016 with a convincing win at Crestline. The Eagles score 28 first quarter points and never looked back By the start of the fourth, their lead ballooned to 40-7 and it was an easy road from there.

New Londons 28, Oberlin 26

It was a nail-biter in New London and with the game lasting three and a half hours, Wildcat fans may not have anymore nails left. Oberlin and New London traded punches all night long with the Wildcats throwing the final one. The two teams literally traded touchdowns throughout the contest, but a failed Oberlin 2-point conversion with 37 seconds to go in the third was the deciding factor. Joe Sowder didn't find the end zone, but he was the difference-maker in the second half. His number was called nine times after the intermission and he piled up 135 yards including 67 on the Wildcats’ final drive. Dane Mathews completes seven of 17 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. Oberlin was able to pick him off four times, but in the end, the turnovers didn't matter and the Wildcats came away with the Week 1 victory. Jacob Molnar had 17 carries for 107 yards and two scores while also blocking a punt and returning it for a score.

Plymouth 39, Buckeye Central 19

It took the Big Red a little while to get going, but that’s how Week 1 goes sometimes right? After trailing at halftime, the Big Red exploded to the tune of a 26-point outburst in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Buckeye Central led at the half 13-7 and the Big Red defense put the clamps down giving up just six points in the second half. The Big Red piled up 545 yards of total offense including 416 on the ground. The 2-headed monster running back crew of Dylan Carroll and Seth Bailey combined for 288 yards on the ground – 159 for Carrol and 129 for Bailey. Sophomore Kade Collins completed six of 15 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in his first varsity start. Carroll ran for three scores while Bailey added a pair including a 55-yarder. Mitchell Chaffins added a receiving touchdown and two interceptions.

Willard 31, Margaretta 24

It is a new era in Willard football. Head coach Britton Devier showed off his new high-powered spread offense by showcasing Ethan Daub’s arm. The gun-slinger completed 20 of 30 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns – the same number of passing touchdowns the Flashes had all season in 2015. The Flashes jumped out to a comfortable 25-8 lead in the third and slowly saw that mark slip away in the fourth. But they were able to hang on for the 31-24 season-opening win. Breton Polachek collected two of Willard’s four interceptions on the evening.

Port Clinton 28, Norwalk 17

Norwalk kicked off the season on Thursday night traveling to the lake to take on Port Clinton. Trenton Morrow did all he could to get the Truckers back in the game throwing for 122 yards and a touchdown. Blake Obringer was his favorite target hauling in six balls for 87 yards and a score. Trevon Raymore added 94 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Seneca East 54, South Central 20

It was a tough outing for the Trojans against one of the Northern 10 Conference’s top teams. Aaron Lamoreaux had a successful Game 1 as the starting quarterback throwing for 71 yards and a touchdown while running for 90 more yards and a score. Aaron found little brother Ben Lamoreaux on a 12 yard strike. Other than that, the Trojans didn't have much offense piling up just 215 yards of total offense.

Black River 50, Western Reserve 7

The most lop-sided Week 1 contest in Week 1 came out of Collins. the Roughriders couldn't get much going. Even though it was a one-sided outcome, some Roughriders pieced together successful individual performances. Matt Perkins found Colton Puder for a 62-yard score for Western’s only score of the game. Puder had just three receptions but piled up 100 yards.