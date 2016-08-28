Gross, Flyers cruise to season opening win

With lightning in the distance and rain falling, the Flyers’ season-opener at Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium was put on hold until about 8:45 p.m. St. Paul didn't seem phased. They jumped out to an early 14-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to a 7-yard scamper by senior Colton Service and an 89-yard rumble from senior Derek Gross.

St. Paul didn't look back.

“It wasn't the best of situations with the hour and 45 minute delay,” Flyers coach John Livengood said. “It’s a hot, humid night with some unusual circumstances. I thought our kids handled it well. Hopefully we can look at the film and learn from the mistakes we made.”

St. Paul would add another score at the end of the first half on a 3-yard bull-dozing run by Service. The Flyers wouldn't reach pay dirt again until the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run by Gross and a 20-yard dash by junior Joey Catalano.

But as impressive as the Flyers offense was, the red zone defense was even better.

Play of the game: As the Panthers seemed destine to reach the end zone early in the second from the 3-yard line, juniors Thane Crabbs and Owen Moffit teamed up for a strip sack to keep the shut out alive. The Flyers would score 17 plays later to build a comfortable lead. Moffit later added another fumble recovery setting up another Flyer touchdown.

“We felt like we were starting to get things going offensively, but St. Mary’s put together a drive that could have cut it to one score and instead we were able to get a turnover. We put together a long drive and chewed up some time. Our ball control was good.”

Player of the game: Gross was a work-horse for the Flyers carrying the ball 23 times for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But it was a play early in the fourth that cemented him as the player of the game. On a Panthers’ pass, Gross leaped high in the air for an interception. Eight plays later, he punched in his second score of the contest and essentially sealing the victory for St. Paul.

“He played really hard and played great on both sides of the football,” Livengood said. “There were a lot of positives out on the field tonight and a lot of guys contributing to that. He is a hard runner.”

It was that kind of red zone defense that allowed the Flyers to run away with the game late.

“We played great,” Livengood said. “We would bend a little bit and give up come big plays defensively, but when our guys needed to step up, they did.”

With nine weeks ahead, Livengood admits he is pleased with all of the new faces in the lineup and was impressed with the high level of play from his squad. Though, he said the film will tell the story of what the Flyers need to do in the coming weeks.

“We want to make our most improvement between Week 1 and Week 2,” Livengood said. “It is our first game experience. Scrimmages are scrimmages. When you go out there and play four quarters and don't have the coaches on the field, you want to make those jumps from Week 1 to Week 2 and clean up all of our mistakes.”

Service carried the football 12 times for 70 yards and two touchdowns while Noah Good added 10 carries for 42 yards.

St. Paul is back in action at 7 p.m. hosting Fremont St. Joseph next Saturday.

