Western Reserve dominated by Pirates in opener

“They’re a lot more physical than us. They put it to us up front,” he said. “They had a different defensive front, but that’s no excuse.”

The Black River Pirates capped a 12-play, 72-yard drive — their first of the game — with a quarterback keeper. Mike Hazlett scored on a 3-yard run, his first of two rushing touchdowns.

Hazlett kept the passing to a minimum. He was 2-for-3 and one TD, a 51-yard pass to Zack Beard with 3:08 left in the half. With Brandon Wine successful point-after kick, Black River led 36-7 at halftime.

Black River depended on a punishing running attack, led by Jacob Campbell. He carried the ball 16 times for 151 yards and two TDs.

Cory Bartlolic, who also assisted with point-after kicking duties, ran seven times for 109 yards.

Western made it a one-score game with 11:03 in the second quarter. Senior Colton Puder grabbed a 62-yard pass from junior QB Matt Perkins.

Once Puder caught the ball, he ran untouched into the end zone. Stephen Hood’s PAT cut Black River’s lead to 14-7 with just 57 seconds off the second-quarter clock.

“Puder played hard. Matt threw a nice one in there,” Stoll said.

Puder caught three passes for 100 yards and the TD. On the ground, he rushed 10 times for 26 yards.

The rest of the game belonged to Black River. The Pirates scored 22 points in the second quarter to take a 36-7 lead into halftime.

Western had the last possession of the half. After a six-yard run, senior Josh Fries went down with three seconds on the clock and grabbed his knee. He was assisted to the bench and didn’t return to the game.

“We hope it’s OK. He's on crutches,” Stoll said. “He’s going to have to have it looked at.”

Fries led Western’s rushing attack with 32 yards on 10 carries. In the second half, the ‘Riders depended on Hood, who gained 27 yards on 10 rushes.

“We’ve got to run the ball better,” Stoll said.

Black River capped off its first possession of the third quarter with a six-play, 65-yard drive. Campbell took it in from the 1 for his second TD of the night. Wine’s PAT was good and the visitors were up 43-7 early in the period.

The Pirates scored their last TD with 8:05 left in the game with an 11-yard run by Justin Zacharyasz. The PAT was good, giving them a 50-7 win.

Western had a sustained drive to end the game that started at the 20-yard line, but it fell apart about 60 yards later with a 5-yard rushing loss as time expired.

Western (0-1) hosts Margaretta (0-1) Friday in another non-league game.

