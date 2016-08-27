Seneca East takes off in 2nd half, downs Trojans

In the first half, the South Central Trojans were able to keep up with the Seneca East Tigers and were only down a score at halftime.

But Seneca East found its groove and ran away with a 54-20 victory.

The Tigers got on the board first late in the first quarter as quarterback Bo Smith ran the ball in from six yards out. The point-after attempt was successful, giving Seneca East a 7-0 advantage.

On the ensuing kickoff, however, South Central’s Cristiano Murphy weaved in and out of traffic for a 99-yard return.

Josiah Wright’s boot tied the game at 7-7 with 5:47 remaining in the first quarter.

Just over a minute later, Tiger senior Andy Bowerman found a hole and rushed for a 40-yard TD and the Tigers were right back in the lead.

But once again, the South Central offense responded with another quick score — this time a 70-yard scamper up the middle by senior quarterback Aaron Lamoreaux. Wright added the point-after to tie it up at 14-14.

Neither team found pay dirt again until just 3:26 remained in the first half.

Smith tallied his second score of the game, giving the Tigers a 21-14 lead.

The Trojans had a chance to score before the break, but two straight dropped passes resulted in a turnover on downs inside the red zone.

Then the second half came and so did the Tigers’ rushing attack.

Seneca East opened the third period with its fourth rushing touchdown on the evening, giving it a 34-14 lead just 1:36 into the half.

Murphy returned the kickoff to the Tigers’ 43-yard line and the Trojans set up shop.

South Central chipped its way inside the Seneca East 10-yard line, and on third down with six yards to go, Aaron Lamoreaux found his younger brother Ben for touchdown. Wright’s PAT was blocked, making the score 34-20 with 7:01 showing.

From there it was all Seneca East, as the Tigers tallied three more scores before the final whistle.

“We came out and did well early,” South Central coach Wayne Hinkle said. “They had some injuries and changed what they were going to do. We scouted them and watched them. They threw the ball 75 percent of the time, but then lose their quarterback.”

Seneca East’s starting quarterback Brennan Martin was out due to a leg injury suffered in a car accident last week.

“They wore us down and beat on us,” Hinkle said of Seneca East’s rushing attack.

The Tiger finished with 468 yards on the ground, with just 24 yards through the air.

“We have some athletes, though. If we give these kids a chance to make big plays, they are going to make big plays. (Murphy) returned on kick for a touchdown and returned two others really well.”

“(Josh) Bonet is really good one, too. We do have kids that are playmakers. But we had too many drops tonight. We had chanced to keep drives alive, but we missed on those.”

The Trojans recorded 147 yards rushing and 68 passing.

Seneca East coach Ed Phillips gave all the credit to his offensive line.

“They just played lights-out football. We really just leaned on our offensive line the whole time.”

And it certainly showed, as the Tigers scored all eight touchdowns on the ground.

“If our offensive line could run a counter every play they would and they’re good at it. We had a lot of guys that touched the ball tonight. We like to get a lot of people involved and that’s what we did tonight.”

South Central will be on the road again next week as they travel to take on the Rittman Indians.

“Our kids will bounce back and they’ll play great next week,” Hinkle said.