Eagles overcome slow start in rout on the road

Monroeville flexed its muscles Friday night with a 47-13 non-conference victory over Crestline.

“It’s always good to start out the year with a win,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. “We do have a lot to improve on. ... The little things

“We came out a little flat, but at the end of the first half we did a good job of putting the pedal to the metal. We have to work on the little things.”

The Eagles owned all phases of the game.

“We ran the ball pretty well tonight,” Stecher said. “Our conditioning was a factor. We did get a couple of touchdown passes which is good. We were a little more diversified.

“Defensively we played well. We missed a few tackles but overall we played well defensively.”

Stecher got to clear the bench.

“We played everybody, which helps,” he said. “We have a jayvee game tomorrow (today) against Mohawk and that will be a good one.”

The Eagles will get to sit back tonight and scout Sandusky St. Mary’s as the Panthers host St. Paul at Strobel Field. The Eagles travel to Strobel next Saturday to play the Panthers.

“We have a big game next Saturday and that will be a challenge for us,” Stecher said.

“It’s just so cool to play at Strobel Field. We are so blessed to be there. If you can’t get up for a Saturday-night game at Strobel Field, you shouldn't be playing football. It is cool. We have two good Div. VII teams going at it and two Div. VII playoff teams from last year going at it.

“Man. I’d buy a ticket for that.”