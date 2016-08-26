Week 1 Preview: Teams looking for quick start

Week 1 of high school football is finally upon us and it is time to run down the list of games in the Norwalk Reflector coverage area. Here are the games to check out this week.

Western Reserve vs Black River, Friday

The Roughriders open the season against Black River in a non-conference home opener in Collins. Western Reserve was 5-5 last season, but it sported a 5-2 Firelands Conference record. After starting 0-4, Western ended the season 5-1 with weekly improvement and a nice cornerstone for the new season. Expect the ball to be in the hands of junior quarterback Matt Perkins, senior running back Josh Fries and Stephen Hood. With just five seniors returning, the Roughriders will look to get out to a fast start and get some Friday night experience under their pads.

Monroeville at Crestline, Friday

The Eagles open up with what should be the most winnable game on the schedule. Crestline recently ended a 36-game losing streak last season and that are extremely young again. With 14 returning letterman, the Eagles should be able to get their younger players some Friday night time and get them used to varsity football. Watch for Blake Anderson to get some carries early and often. Adam Rogers should have a field day throwing the football and Logan Myers blazing down the sideline.

Edison at Firelands, Friday

A new season for the Edison Chargers still brings some high expectations. A trip to the Final 4 in 2015 is in the past and the Chargers seem hungry to return to the playoffs. They return a loaded 19 lettermen who all know what it is like to put the basketball season on hold for a few weeks. Sam Stoll is going to be a workhorse and should take the pressure off of Braden Ehrhardt in his first varsity start. Expect the rushing yards to pile up in Firelands on Friday night.

Plymouth at Buckeye Central, Friday

The Big Red travel a couple of minutes down the road to New Washington for the season opener. Plymouth returns a trio of running backs who bring different skill sets to the backfield and each should see a lot of carries on Friday night. Dylan Carroll, Austin Nester and Seth Bailey give the Big Red plenty of veteran options in the backfield who should give youngster Kade Collins plenty of opportunities to get his feet wet under center. The Bucks lost a loaded senior class in 2015 and it could be a rebuild year.

New London vs Oberlin, Friday

The Wildcats finished at the middle of the FC last season and are ready to continue their success in hopes of competing for a conference title. With 14 returning lettermen, New London has the veteran leadership to piece together a successful season in 2016. Watch for Dane Mathews to air out the ball when Jacob Molnar’s number isn't called. With a stud running back, the play-action pass should be wide open downfield. Coach Brad Pickens can reach deep into his playbook with all of the playmakers wearing the black and red.

South Central at Seneca East, Friday

The Trojans may have the toughest test of Week 1 of anyone in the area. South Central will have to make defending the pass a high priority this week. Seneca East returns the Northern 10 Conference passing leader and it lost a stud running back so the passing game will be in full force in Attica. The big thing for South Central is it returns 15 lettermen who have a ton of Friday-night experience. They include six linemen so the run game should be the Trojans’ bread and butter. Aaron Lamoreaux makes the switch to quarterback after earning All-FC honors as a wide receiver. His speed and arm strength makes him a threat to hit paydirt on any play.

Willard at Margaretta, Friday

Things are changing in Flashes country. New head coach and numbers reaching 44 strong bring a new culture to Willard. They will be very young with just 11 returning lettermen. A veteran line will make things easier for the youngsters to have time in the backfield. A new offense featuring a fast-paced, wide-spread attack could surprise a lot of opponents this season. Expect the Flashes to have a very successful 2016.

St. Paul at Sandusky St. Mary’s, Saturday

Saturday night belongs to St. Paul and St. Mary’s as the only game in town. The Flyers are looking for their fifth straight FC title. Their Saturday night prep will get them ready to go for their 21st consecutive conference win once play starts. With 16 returning letter winners, it seems like a very successful season ahead for the Flyers.

Jake Furr is the Sports Editor at the Norwalk Reflector. Connect with him via Twitter @JakeFurr11, email jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com or call/text 419-571-9333.